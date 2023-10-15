Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Castell-Platja d Aro
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain

3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 156 m²
Floor 2/3
We bring to your attention modern new apartments in the elite residential complex Mas de Pal…
€1,33M
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments for sale located on the second line of the sea in the prestigious residential com…
€590,000
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/3
Magnificent well-kept, bright and comfortable apartments located in the Club N & agreve; uti…
€420,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Impeccable completely renovated apartment in the center of Platja d’Aro, right on the promen…
€735,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Impeccable apartment in the center of Platja d’Aro, on the same promenade with beautiful vie…
€680,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
Floor 2/5
Fantastic apartment with 3 bedrooms and 3 terraces, located in the Playa de Aro yacht club, …
€550,000
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
Apartments are located in Las Velas & mdash; one of the most fantastic residential complexes…
€995,000
