Seaview Apartments for Sale in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain

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Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

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Platja dAro
15
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3 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 5
Beachfront Apartments in a Prime Location in Girona Platja d’Aro is one of the most sought-a…
$1,74M
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2 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 1
Beachfront Apartments in a Prime Location in Girona Platja d’Aro is one of the most sought-a…
$923,367
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2 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 1
Beachfront Apartments in a Prime Location in Girona Platja d’Aro is one of the most sought-a…
$1,35M
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Property types in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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