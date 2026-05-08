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Terraced Studios in Canary Islands, Spain

;
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
23
Adeje
11
Arona
9
San Miguel de Abona
3
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1 property total found
Studio apartment in Adeje, Spain
Studio apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
We are pleased to offer studio apartments from € 189,000 in the Florida Park complex in San …
$222,944
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Properties features in Canary Islands, Spain

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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