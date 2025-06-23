Show property on map Show properties list
Studios with garden for sale in Canary Islands, Spain

3 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
On sale is a studio located in the Green Park complex, in the Gold del Sur zone. On the terr…
$88,472
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
On sale is a studio located in the Chaparal residence in the Costa del Silencio area. Liv…
$80,429
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
On sale studio in the Green Park complex, in the Gold del Sur area. The complex has 3 pools,…
$88,472
