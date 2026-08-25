Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

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Beach Penthouses for Sale in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

;
San Roque
9
Tarifa
6
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7 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$1,09M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Floor 3/3
Excellent duplex penthouse in a prestigious golf resort with huge terraces, community pool a…
$734 338
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Floor 2/3
Elegant top floor duplex house large roof top with terrace, community pool, community garden…
$447 610
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 3/3
Premium penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool, community garden and stunning…
$545 549
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$819 724
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Apartments in a Complex in a Natural Setting in La Alcaidesa La Alcaidesa is a tranquil and …
$700 418
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Apartments in a Complex in a Natural Setting in La Alcaidesa La Alcaidesa is a tranquil and …
$987 799
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Properties features in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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