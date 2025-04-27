Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Penthouses for sale in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Beautiful attic located in the beach area with sea views belonging to a beautiful urbanizati…
$390,510
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
The last attic for sale in a new promotion of the new Ocean View work, enjoys the best rates…
$466,443
Penthouse in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse
Tarifa, Spain
Area 88 m²
I sell magnificent duplex attic in the center of rate, the house includes parking and storag…
$488,138
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Beautiful attic in Ventura Building, enjoys sea views from its private terrace and from its …
$390,510
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Attic with wonderful views of Los Lances Beach. It is in urbanization with garden and pool.…
$390,510
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Duplex attic in 2018 building with pool on the community roof. It is a third exterior plant…
$650,850
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Duplex attic of recent construction with luxury qualities. It is located in the downtown ar…
$428,476
