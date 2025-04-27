Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Campo de Gibraltar
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garden

Penthouses with garden for sale in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

San Roque
10
Tarifa
7
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Beautiful attic located in the beach area with sea views belonging to a beautiful urbanizati…
$390,510
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Attic with wonderful views of Los Lances Beach. It is in urbanization with garden and pool.…
$390,510
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go