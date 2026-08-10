Seaview Houses for Sale in Barcelona, Spain

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Beach Houses in Barcelona, Spain

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Castelldefels
15
Sitges
10
Badalona
4
Sant Cugat del Valles
4
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6 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Premia de Dalt, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Premià de Dalt Close to the Coast and Natural Parks The Premià de Dalt area is know…
$2,58M
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4 bedroom house in Sitges, Spain
4 bedroom house
Sitges, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Townhouse for Sale with Garden in Montgavina Sitges Montgavina is one of the most …
$963,245
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 675 m²
Elegant Villa in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres Close to Nature and the Sea Approximately 36 kilo…
$4,66M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 331 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Sea View Detached Villa in Barcelona Close to the Beach Newly built luxury villa w…
$2,67M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
Number of floors 27
Apartments on Diagonal Street in Barcelona Close to the Beach and Shopping Center The Diagon…
$7,49M
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Chalet 4 bedrooms in Santa Susanna, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Santa Susanna, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 2
SPECTACULAR RENOVATED HOUSE WITH SEA VIEWS IN SANTA SUSANNA, BARCELONA: YOUR OASIS OF TRANQU…
$668,736
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Property types in Barcelona

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Barcelona, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
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