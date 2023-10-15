Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Barcelona, Spain

Maresme
13
Baix Llobregat
9
Martorell
6
Garraf
4
Sitges
4
Arenys de Mar
3
8 properties total found
Villa Villa with sea view in Sitges, Spain
Villa Villa with sea view
Sitges, Spain
Spain Barcelona Sitges Awesome Villa by Famous Architect This Villa - Creation by the famous…
€9,20M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 344 m²
Number of floors 3
A spectacular luxury villa with pool, sea views and a separate apartment for staff is locate…
€6,90M
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Sitges, Spain
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 695 m²
Number of floors 3
Design villa with panoramic sea views in the prestigious urbanization of the city of Sitges.…
€3,30M
Chalet with sea view, with garage, in city center in Barcelona, Spain
Chalet with sea view, with garage, in city center
Barcelona, Spain
Area 1 774 m²
The stunning mansion is located in an elite area of Barcelona, Spain. The total area of the …
€14,00M
5 room house with sea view, with garage, in city center in Barcelona, Spain
5 room house with sea view, with garage, in city center
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 700 m²
The wonderful first-line house is just 5 minutes from Barcelona Airport and 10 minutes from…
€18,00M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barcelona, Spain
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 417 m²
The modern house is located in Valldoreix, Spain Distance to Barcelona city centre 20 minute…
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Barcelona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Cosy rustico-style villa with chic sea views in protected urbanization Tossa de Mar, Barcel…
€1,000,000
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castelldefels, Spain
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castelldefels, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 732 m²
Number of floors 3
A new three-story villa with modern designs in the renowned Montemar residence, next to Bar…
€3,90M

