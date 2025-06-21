Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Barcelona
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Barcelona, Spain

Castelldefels
20
Sitges
12
Martorell
6
Gava
5
5 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Modern villa with pool is located in a calm and secluded place, has 5 bedrooms, its own pool…
$1,95M
4 bedroom house in Vallromanes, Spain
4 bedroom house
Vallromanes, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Rear Villa in the prestigious Golf Valromomanes zone 🛻 garage2
$646,816
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sitges, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
The exclusive villa is located in Cijes, in the prestigious Quint Mar area. The house has it…
$1,84M
Villa 12 bedrooms in Gelida, Spain
Villa 12 bedrooms
Gelida, Spain
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 9
Area 80 m²
Farmhouse with 3 floors above ground restored in 2005 with views of the Sierra del Ordal and…
$6,30M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
The magnificent villa made in a modern design is located in Sant Vicent del Montalt on a pri…
$1,95M
