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Shops for sale in Barcelona, Spain

;
сommercial properties
386
restaurants
59
hotels
6
offices
10
76 properties total found
Shop 854 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 854 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 854 m²
Three-story commercial space with reliable tenants for sale in the Eixample central business…
$1,13M
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Shop 148 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 148 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 148 m²
A commercial premises in Barcelona are sold. environment: Active commercial zone; Dev…
$364,581
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Shop 328 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 328 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 328 m²
Commercial premises for sale in close proximity to the street with the highest traffic in Ba…
$2,64M
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TekceTekce
Shop 275 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 275 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 275 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Barcelona.Environment: The property is located in the munici…
$457,173
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Shop 5 182 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 5 182 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 5 182 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a reliable tenant in the suburbs of Barcelona.Environment:…
$6,94M
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Shop 85 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 85 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 85 m²
Commercial premises are for sale in close proximity to the street with the highest passabili…
$1,22M
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Shop 270 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 270 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 270 m²
Commercial premises for sale with reliable tenants in the central business district of Eixam…
$868,050
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Shop 200 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 200 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 200 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in the central area of ​​Barcelona. Environment:R…
$692,125
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Shop 65 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 65 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 65 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in a prestigious area of Barcelona.Environment:Dia…
$370,368
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Shop 79 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 79 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 79 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in the center of Barcelona.Environment:University…
$312,498
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Shop 160 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 160 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 160 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in a privileged central area of ​​​​Barcelona.Env…
$532,404
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Shop 1 774 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 1 774 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 1 774 m²
For sale commercial premises with a tenant in Barcelona. Environment:residential area of the…
$6,83M
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Shop 573 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 573 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 573 m²
Commercial premises with a reliable tenant in Barcelona for sale.Environment:a unique reside…
$1,10M
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Shop 1 016 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 1 016 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 1 016 m²
For sale commercial premises with a tenant in a privileged area of Barcelona.Environment:res…
$5,79M
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Shop 1 971 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 1 971 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 1 971 m²
For sale commercial premises in Santa Perpetua de Mogoda, just 20 kilometers from Barcelona.…
$4,35M
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Shop 35 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 35 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 35 m²
Commercial premises for sale 190 meters from the famous La Rambla - the street with the high…
$225,693
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Shop 322 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 322 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 322 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in the nearest suburb of Barcelona. Environment: C…
$483,793
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Shop 382 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 382 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 382 m²
An exclusive asset is offered for sale in one of the most sought-after areas of Barcelona - …
$1,39M
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Shop 1 595 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 1 595 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 1 595 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a reliable tenant in the central area of ​​​​Barcelona.Env…
$2,78M
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Shop 100 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 100 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 100 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in the center of Barcelona.Environment:residentia…
$416,664
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Shop 40 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 40 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 40 m²
Commercial premises in a privileged area of ​​the city.Environment:the main station of the c…
$844,902
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Shop 150 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 150 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 150 m²
For sale commercial premises with a tenant in a privileged area of Barcelona.Environment:res…
$1,10M
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Shop 200 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 200 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 200 m²
A premise with a reliable tenant in Barcelona is for sale.Surroundings:a lively area of ​​Ba…
$434,025
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Shop 173 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 173 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 173 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a reliable tenant in a residential area of ​​Barcelona.Env…
$1,09M
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Shop 1 304 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 1 304 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 1 304 m²
Commercial premises for sale in a residential area of Barcelona.Environment:dense residentia…
$1,42M
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Shop 460 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 460 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 460 m²
For sale commercial premises in Santa Perpetua de Mogoda, just 20 kilometers from Barcelona.…
$868,050
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Shop 140 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 140 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 140 m²
Commercial premises with a reliable tenant in a respectable area of ​​Barcelona are for sale…
$1,27M
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Shop 680 m² in Sant Marti dAlbars, Spain
Shop 680 m²
Sant Marti dAlbars, Spain
Area 680 m²
Commercial premises with a tenant in a residential area of ​​Barcelona are for sale.Surround…
$1,04M
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Shop 575 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 575 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 575 m²
Commercial space with a tenant in Barcelona for urgent sale.Surroundings:Europe's largest st…
$1,22M
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Shop 561 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 561 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 561 m²
On sale commercial premises with a reliable tenant in a residential area of Barcelona. Envir…
$925,920
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