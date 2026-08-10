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Cafe and Restaurants in Barcelona, Spain

;
сommercial properties
386
hotels
6
offices
10
shops
76
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59 properties total found
Restaurant 178 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 178 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 178 m²
Commercial premises in Barcelona are for sale.Surroundings:residential area;developed infras…
$740,736
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Restaurant 200 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 200 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 200 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in Badalona, ​​just 8 km from the center of Barce…
$578,700
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Restaurant 296 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 296 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 296 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in the central area of the city. Environment:Urqui…
$1,81M
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TekceTekce
Restaurant 378 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 378 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 378 m²
For sale commercial premises with a tenant in the most prestigious area of Barcelona.Environ…
$983,789
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Restaurant 194 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 194 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 194 m²
For sale commercial premises with a tenant in a privileged area of Barcelona.Environment:res…
$659,718
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Restaurant 130 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 130 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 130 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in Barcelona.Environment:residential area of the c…
$925,920
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Restaurant 360 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 360 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 360 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in the center of Barcelona.The property has a str…
$3,30M
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Restaurant 412 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 412 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 412 m²
The commercial premises are located in the very heart of Barcelona on one of the most famous…
$4,97M
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Restaurant 112 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 112 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 112 m²
For sale corner premises in a prestigious area of ​​​​Barcelona.Environment:residential area…
$659,718
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Restaurant 330 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 330 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 330 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in the suburbs of Barcelona.Environment:dense resi…
$1,16M
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Restaurant 167 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 167 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 167 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in the coastal area of ​​​​Barcelona.Environment:…
$509,256
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Restaurant 110 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 110 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 110 m²
For sale corner commercial space with a tenant in the suburbs of Barcelona - the city of Mat…
$636,570
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Restaurant 27 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 27 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 27 m²
Commercial premises for sale in one of the key tourist areas of Barcelona.The facility has a…
$682,866
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Restaurant 380 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 380 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 380 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in the center of Barcelona.Environment:Main Clinic…
$2,31M
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Restaurant 379 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 379 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 379 m²
For sale is a two-storey commercial space with a tenant in a privileged area of ​​Barcelona.…
$1,22M
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Restaurant 47 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 47 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 47 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in Barcelona.Environment:Diagonal Avenue, one of t…
$462,960
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Restaurant 80 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 80 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 80 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in a residential area of ​​Barcelona.Environment:…
$381,942
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Restaurant 120 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 120 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 120 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in the central area of ​​Barcelona. Environment:R…
$792,819
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Restaurant 188 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 188 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 188 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in a prestigious residential area of ​​Barcelona.…
$694,440
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Restaurant 96 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 96 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 96 m²
For sale commercial premises with a tenant in a privileged area of Barcelona.Environment:act…
$607,635
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Restaurant 75 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 75 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 75 m²
Commercial premises with a tenant in Barcelona are for sale.Surroundings:active commercial a…
$659,718
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Restaurant 203 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 203 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 203 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in Barcelona.Environment:Plaza Catalan Glory is on…
$1,31M
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Restaurant 105 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 105 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 105 m²
For sale is a premises with a tenant located in the "Golden Square" of Barcelona - part of t…
$752,310
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Restaurant 100 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 100 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 100 m²
Commercial premises for sale in a privileged area of Barcelona.Environment:400 meters from t…
$844,902
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Restaurant 121 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 121 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 121 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in one of the busiest areas of Barcelona.Environm…
$1,25M
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Restaurant 88 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 88 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 88 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in the central area of ​​​​Barcelona.Environment:…
$636,570
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Restaurant 173 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 173 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 173 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in a prestigious area of ​​Barcelona.Environment:…
$1,15M
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Restaurant 347 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 347 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 347 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in the center of Barcelona.Environment:Clinical H…
$1,85M
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Restaurant 68 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 68 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 68 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in the Old Town of Barcelona.Environment:the epic…
$723,375
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Restaurant 160 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 160 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 160 m²
A commercial premises with a tenant in the heart of the historical region of Barcelona. en…
$1,04M
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