Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Balearic Islands

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Balearic Islands, Spain

Pla de Mallorca
36
Ibiza
12
Menorca
3
4 properties total found
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Pla de Mallorca, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Pla de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 2
We draw your attention to a magnificent modern villa. This new high-tech villa is located i…
€9,35M
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sant Lluis, Spain
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sant Lluis, Spain
Area 2 m²
Modern apartments are located in Punta Prime, Spain. The residential complex has two or thre…
€139,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sant Lluis, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sant Lluis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
The charming apartments are located in one of the most attractive areas of Spain on the Cost…
€435,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center in Sant Lluis, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
Sant Lluis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 89 m²
The apartments are located in Punta Prima, Spain. Apartments with an area of 63-89 sq.m. wit…
€234,000

Property types in Balearic Islands

apartments
houses

Properties features in Balearic Islands, Spain

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir