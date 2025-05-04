Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Palma
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Palma, Spain

1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Palma, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Palma, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 7/7
Central location close to the stand. The beach and the old town can be reached in a few minu…
$1,22M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Palma, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go