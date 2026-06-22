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Houses with garden for sale in Balearic Islands, Spain

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Santa Ponsa
41
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar
33
Andratx
18
Palma de Mallorca
12
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2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Eularia des Riu, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Eularia des Riu, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 768 m²
Key ready high end modern villa with infinity pool, large terraces and impressive sea views …
$5,28M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Eularia des Riu, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Eularia des Riu, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 525 m²
Key ready high end modern villa with infinity pool, large terraces and impressive sea views …
$5,73M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Realting.com
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Property types in Balearic Islands

villas
castles
duplexes

Properties features in Balearic Islands, Spain

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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