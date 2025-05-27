Show property on map Show properties list
Castles in Balearic Islands, Spain

Castle 6 bedrooms in Capdepera, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Capdepera, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Welcome to this finca, located in the beautiful town of Capdepera, in the Lievant region of …
$2,17M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Bendinat, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 472 m²
We present you a luxury villa located in the prestigious area of Portals Nus, Calvia, Mallor…
$8,32M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 690 m²
$3,41M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Serra de Tramuntana, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Serra de Tramuntana, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Located in the heart of the village of Calvia, Mallorca, this exquisite villa offers the epi…
$4,33M
Castle 7 bedrooms in sa Mola, Spain
Castle 7 bedrooms
sa Mola, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 145 m²
The iconic Villa Italia in the heart of the port of Andrac is for sale along with the renova…
$10,83M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
$6,27M
Castle 6 bedrooms in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
We present you a spacious villa in the charming area of Peguera, Calvia. This property has a…
$2,39M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Son Caliu, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Son Caliu, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
$4,45M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Palmanova, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 626 m²
We present you a luxurious villa located on one of the best streets in Palmanovo, this accom…
$5,64M
Castle 6 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 354 m²
Located on one of the most beautiful streets of Nova Santa Ponsa, in a small, green and very…
$3,88M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Serra de Tramuntana, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Serra de Tramuntana, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 312 m²
Mansion in the style of the Finn, located in the picturesque town of Calvia, located in the …
$2,85M
Castle 6 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
$1,94M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
$4,50M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 622 m²
Welcome to a spacious villa located in the prestigious area of Nova Santa Ponsa on one of th…
$2,74M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
$6,26M
Castle 7 bedrooms in ses Illetes, Spain
Castle 7 bedrooms
ses Illetes, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 911 m²
$6,50M
Castle 4 bedrooms in ses Illetes, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
ses Illetes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
$7,98M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Palmanova, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Luxury villa in Cala Vines, MallorcaNew luxury villa in the heart of Cala Viñez, Mallorca. T…
$8,55M
Castle 3 bedrooms in Bendinat, Spain
Castle 3 bedrooms
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 351 m²
We present you a stunning villa located in the prestigious area of Portals Nous, Calvia, on …
$6,27M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
This stunning villa overlooking the south is located in the prestigious area of Nova Santa P…
$2,00M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Marratxi, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Marratxi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Floor 2
$1,82M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Bendinat, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Modern, beautifully decorated villa in the best location in the Costa den Blanes with majest…
$4,55M
Castle 3 bedrooms in Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Castle 3 bedrooms
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Welcome to this villa located in the desired area of Cala Mayor! With 186 sqm of space, this…
$826,521
Castle 5 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 059 m²
Floor 1
$27,93M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
We are pleased to present to your attention the villa "Can Gorbio", located in Puerto de And…
$3,99M
Castle 3 bedrooms in Serra de Tramuntana, Spain
Castle 3 bedrooms
Serra de Tramuntana, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
$1,08M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 537 m²
We are delighted to present this elegant Mediterranean villa located in a luxurious area of …
$5,12M
Castle 6 bedrooms in Bendinat, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 788 m²
Enter the world of luxury living with this elegant villa built by the sea in the prestigious…
$33,63M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Palmanova, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 475 m²
This new construction project will begin in the second half of 2023. This magnificent modern…
$4,28M
Castle 6 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 691 m²
Floor 3
We offer for sale a new villa on a magnificent hill in Cala Llamp - Port Andrac. Outstanding…
$14,59M
Properties features in Balearic Islands, Spain

