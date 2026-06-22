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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Balearic Islands, Spain

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Sant Llorenc des Cardassar
30
Santa Ponsa
23
Palma de Mallorca
14
Andratx
4
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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ibiza, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Ibiza, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
High luxury apartment with panoramic sea view, swimming pool and gym Apartments on the se…
$1,43M
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Property types in Balearic Islands

penthouses
studios
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Balearic Islands, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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