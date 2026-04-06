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Apartments for sale in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain

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52 properties total found
Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 60 m²
Description of the site: Introducing Eden Beach, a new residential complex located in Torrev…
$329,351
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 67 m²
Description of the site: Looking for a place that combines the Mediterranean sun, modern arc…
$193,028
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 86 m²
Description of object: In the south of the Spanish Costa Blanca, in a place where tradition …
$461,549
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 82 m²
Description of the site: In the picturesque town of Agilas, we offer an exclusive residence …
$340,233
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 115 m²
Description of object: An exclusive residence with 11 carefully designed units is being buil…
$400,949
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 61 m²
Description of object: In the heart of a pleasant residential area in Bigastro, we offer a s…
$240,455
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 75 m²
Description of object: We present you an exclusive 3-room ground floor apartment with 75 m2 …
$358,563
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 85 m²
Description of object: We are happy to present you an exclusive apartment, of which only a f…
$358,563
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 122 m²
Description of the site: Looking for a place that combines the Mediterranean sun, modern arc…
$239,996
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 120 m²
Description of the site: In the popular area of Playa Flamenca, in the heart of Orihuela Cos…
$563,046
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 124 m²
Description of the site: In the heart of the picturesque Mediterranean town of Agilas, on th…
$740,036
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 73 m²
Description of object: A new residential complex is being built in the popular Playa Flamenc…
$374,028
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 121 m²
Description of object: In the charming port town of Guardamar del Segura, we offer a bright …
$515,505
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 65 m²
Description of object: We present an exclusive 3-room apartment with a living area of 65.65 …
$312,740
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 113 m²
Description of the site: We present to your attention a residential complex of 43 carefully …
$372,309
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 77 m²
Description of object: In the prestigious area of Cabo Roig, you will find a residential com…
$457,081
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 79 m²
Description of the site: In the charming Benijofar is located this cozy residential complex …
$289,829
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 174 m²
Description of the site: In the charming area of Santa Pola, a residential project is under …
$652,973
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 157 m²
Description of object: Do you dream of a life with sea views, a morning coffee on a sunny te…
$300,139
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 85 m²
$261,189
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 72 m²
Description of object: In the charming seaside town of Santa Pola, we offer you a residentia…
$280,664
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 91 m²
Description of object: We offer a unique residence consisting of nine thoughtfully designed …
$429,588
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 169 m²
Description of the site: In the prestigious area of Playa Flamenca, a residential complex of…
$571,638
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 77 m²
Description of the site: Imagine a place where every day begins with a view of the well-groo…
$324,768
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 94 m²
Description of object: We offer you a modern apartment with four bedrooms and a total area o…
$443,907
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 80 m²
Description of object: In the enchanting setting of La Nucía, a residence is being built tha…
$501,758
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 97 m²
Description of object: In a charming residential complex in Benijófar, we offer 31 modernly …
$336,797
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 64 m²
Description of object: If you are looking for modern and comfortable living in Spain, Mar de…
$179,854
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 152 m²
Description of object: We present a 57-unit residence that offers a wide range of options fr…
$1,31M
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 102 m²
Description of object: We present a unique opportunity to invest in the future in Guardamar …
$383,765
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