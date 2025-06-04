Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Santa Ponsa, Spain

22 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 155 m²
The new Santa Ponsa complex, which will be ready by the end of 2023, is already up for sale.…
$3,39M
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Apartments in Balearic
$1,02M
4 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
The new Santa Ponsa complex, which will be ready by the end of 2023, is already up for sale.…
$3,34M
4 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
We present to you this spacious ground floor apartment located in the community of Avintia M…
$1,14M
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Manicured two-level apartment in a very beautiful complex right by the sea in Santa Ponsa. T…
$709,468
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Located in one of the most beautiful villages of New Santa Ponsa, a ground floor double apar…
$944,050
4 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
The new Santa Ponsa complex, which will be ready by the end of 2023, is up for sale. This 8-…
$1,86M
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
We present you a spacious penthouse in the popular Flor de Golf complex, located in the char…
$1,00M
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa for sale in Olimpo del Golf, exclusive with Impe…
$709,468
3 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Apartment for sale in Santa Ponsa
$1,93M
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Apartments in Balearic
$669,418
4 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
The new Santa Ponsa complex, which will be ready by the end of 2023, is up for sale. This 8-…
$1,98M
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Located in the prestigious Nova Santa Ponca area on the southwest coast of Mallorca in the C…
$892,557
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 2
Apartments in Balearic
$1,13M
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Exclusive for sale with Imperial properties, this spacious corner apartment in Santa Ponsa R…
$972,658
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
We present you an apartment on the first floor in the prestigious residential complex Forat …
$1,14M
4 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
The new Santa Ponsa complex, which will be ready by the end of 2023, is already up for sale.…
$1,77M
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Looking for luxury and spacious accommodation that combines elegant modern design and breath…
$858,228
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Apartments in Balearic
$685,438
4 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
The new Santa Ponsa complex, which will be ready by the end of 2023, is already up for sale.…
$1,94M
2 bedroom apartment in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Welcome to this apartment located in the Kings Park complex in Santa Ponsa, Calvia, Mallorca…
$686,582
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Welcome to this apartment in Ses Penyes Rotges, located in the prestigious area of Nova Sant…
$898,278
