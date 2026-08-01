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New Buildings in Arroyo de la Miel Benalmadena Costa, Spain

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Residential quarter Villa Eco Nordic
Residential quarter Villa Eco Nordic
Residential quarter Villa Eco Nordic
Residential quarter Villa Eco Nordic
Residential quarter Villa Eco Nordic
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Residential quarter Villa Eco Nordic
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,25M
This villa is a two-storey contemporary residence with a basement, designed under the Sismo Building System. The home combines Scandinavian-inspired minimalism with high thermal efficiency, open interior spaces, and panoramic views. The design emphasizes natural light, sustainability, and c…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Top Views
Residential quarter Top Views
Residential quarter Top Views
Residential quarter Top Views
Residential quarter Top Views
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Residential quarter Top Views
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$540,384
Enjoy the best views of the bay from your terrace. We present a residential complex in a booming environment with great projection, surrounded by newly constructed buildings. Each home has been designed with the best orientation and high quality materials, offering an unbeatable opportunit…
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Muse
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Residential quarter CASATALAYA RESIDENCES
Residential quarter CASATALAYA RESIDENCES
Residential quarter CASATALAYA RESIDENCES
Residential quarter CASATALAYA RESIDENCES
Residential quarter CASATALAYA RESIDENCES
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Residential quarter CASATALAYA RESIDENCES
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$853,237
An exclusive boutique complex of 28 apartments in the highly sought-after area of Torremuelle, Benalmádena. Each residence has been carefully designed to offer a superior living experience, with exceptional amenities that will elevate the level of services
Agency
Muse
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TekceTekce
Residential quarter Marina Golden Bay
Residential quarter Marina Golden Bay
Residential quarter Marina Golden Bay
Residential quarter Marina Golden Bay
Residential quarter Marina Golden Bay
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Residential quarter Marina Golden Bay
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,13M
Located between the towns of Torremolinos and Fuengirola, Benalmadena is just 20 minutes from Malaga airport and is connected to the main areas and attractions of the coast by train and bus services. Rich in attractive beaches, numerous entertainment options and an impressive marina, Benalma…
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Muse
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Residential quarter MARINA GOLDEN BAY
Residential quarter MARINA GOLDEN BAY
Residential quarter MARINA GOLDEN BAY
Residential quarter MARINA GOLDEN BAY
Residential quarter MARINA GOLDEN BAY
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Residential quarter MARINA GOLDEN BAY
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,14M
Nestled amidst Benalmadena´s vibrant centre and situated adjacent to its picturesque port, Marina Golden Bay offers the perfect blend of city living and seaside luxury. A distinctive project that will house 33 one-, two- and three-bedroom where elegance meets the horizon
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Villa Fo Guang Shan - STUPA
Residential quarter Villa Fo Guang Shan - STUPA
Residential quarter Villa Fo Guang Shan - STUPA
Residential quarter Villa Fo Guang Shan - STUPA
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,97M
We proudly present an intimate three-bedroom en-suite villa designed to capture breathtaking south-facing panoramic views. Contemporary architecture and thoughtful design ensure comfort, privacy and effortless living. The villa opens with an entrance hall featuring bespoke wardrobes and a s…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter La Roca 2
Residential quarter La Roca 2
Residential quarter La Roca 2
Residential quarter La Roca 2
Residential quarter La Roca 2
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Residential quarter La Roca 2
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,98M
New Luxury Development on the Costa del Sol! This development features an exclusive contemporary villa located in Santangelo Norte, Benalmádena. Designed to maximize natural light, privacy, and views of the Mediterranean, this 427 m² property, built on a 576 m² lot, offers an unparalleled…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Martalia Collection
Residential quarter Martalia Collection
Residential quarter Martalia Collection
Residential quarter Martalia Collection
Residential quarter Martalia Collection
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Residential quarter Martalia Collection
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$775,877
New development in Benalmádena. 3 and 5 bedroom apartments and penthouses. It comprises 34 homes: 30 with 3 bedrooms and 4 penthouses with 5 bedrooms offering spectacular sea views. The ground floors and penthouses are equipped with private swimming pools. All homes stand out for their supe…
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Muse
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Residential quarter Nexus Residences Benalmádena
Residential quarter Nexus Residences Benalmádena
Residential quarter Nexus Residences Benalmádena
Residential quarter Nexus Residences Benalmádena
Residential quarter Nexus Residences Benalmádena
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Residential quarter Nexus Residences Benalmádena
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$596,129
There is a place on the Costa del Sol where the sky meets the Mediterranean Sea. The place where you will build unforgettable moments where everyone wants to come back. The Costa del Sol has mountains, culture, tranquility, nature, hidden villages, more than 320 days of sun a year and beach…
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Muse
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