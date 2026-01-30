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Residential quarter La Roca 2

Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,98M
;
15
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ID: 39217
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1099215160
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benalmadena
  • Town
    Arroyo de la Miel Benalmadena Costa
  • Address
    Calle Cordorniz

About the complex

New Luxury Development on the Costa del Sol! This development features an exclusive contemporary villa located in Santangelo Norte, Benalmádena. Designed to maximize natural light, privacy, and views of the Mediterranean, this 427 m² property, built on a 576 m² lot, offers an unparalleled lifestyle with panoramic sea views. Below, we detail the smart layout of this Mediterranean sanctuary: Sleeping Level: First Floor This level is dedicated to maximum privacy and waking up to the blue sea. Master Suites: Features Bedroom 01 (16.71 m²) and Bedroom 02 (19.67 m²), both with their respective high-end en-suite bathrooms. Horizon Views: These suites open onto a 18.21 m² covered terrace and an 18.93 m² open-air terrace, spaces designed to enjoy the sea breeze and sunrises. Social Hub: Ground Floor The heart of the home is an open, fluid space that blends seamlessly with the outdoors. Open-Concept Space: A spectacular 48.88 m² living room, dining room, and kitchen, surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with sunlight. Outdoor Oasis: It connects directly to a spacious terrace and an impressive 30.28 m² infinity-style pool with a cascading edge. Amenities: Includes a 2.61 m² guest restroom. Entertainment and Guest Level: Basement -1 A versatile space designed for leisure and hospitality. Private Theater: Features a 17.63 m² screening room (which can expand to 24.37 m² depending on the layout) for enjoying high-end audiovisual experiences. Social Area: A second 22.41 m² living room ideal for informal gatherings. Privacy for Guests: Two additional bedrooms (Bedroom 03 at 12.21 m² and Bedroom 04 at 15.18 m²) with full bathrooms, ensuring the comfort of your guests. Amenities and Mechanical Rooms: Basement Level -2 A spacious, functional area with direct access to the property. Large Garage: An impressive 100.93 m² space designed to house a collection of luxury vehicles or provide additional storage. Utility Area: Includes a 15.44 m² laundry room and a foyer with access to the elevator connecting all levels of the villa. Investment and Customization This development is currently in the “shell” phase, with delivery scheduled for July 2027. This represents a unique opportunity for the buyer: Custom Design: You have the option to customize the materials, finishes, and interiors to tailor every detail to your personal taste. Appreciation Potential: Purchasing the property at this stage allows you to lock in the current price in a rising market, with an estimated annual growth of up to 8%. Strategically located near Malaga Airport, international schools, and golf courses, and with the unspoiled natural beauty of the mountains behind it, this villa strikes the perfect balance between luxury and tranquility.

Location on the map

Benalmadena, Spain
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Residential quarter La Roca 2
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,98M
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