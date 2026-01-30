Residential quarter Top Views

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Enjoy the best views of the bay from your terrace.
We present a residential complex in a booming environment with great projection, surrounded by newly constructed buildings.
Each home has been designed with the best orientation and high quality materials, offering an unbeatable opportunity to acquire a newly built home.
The project consists of 32 homes, including penthouses and flats of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, with panoramic views of the bay of Benalmádena. The penthouses have terraces of 100m², offering spectacular views.
Our priority is you and your quality of life. That's why we have created functional and stylish homes with sea views, south facing and terraces of 20m² on average, covered and uncovered on the ground floor.
Swimming pools designed to offer a relaxed lifestyle in a dream location. Spacious green areas for the whole family to enjoy. Children's area with a playground where the little ones can have fun in safety. Garages with two parking spaces included in each home, in a space where you can take care of your car.
Acoustic screen that minimises outside noise thanks to its sound-absorbing surface that absorbs reflected sound. Fully equipped gymnasium overlooking the bay, ideal for keeping in shape.
Enjoy a refreshing swim in your pool and stay active with the gym and green areas designed for your wellbeing.
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Benalmadena, Spain
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