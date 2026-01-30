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Residential quarter Nexus Residences Benalmádena

Benalmadena, Spain
from
$596,129
;
11
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ID: 39035
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 354051762
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benalmadena
  • Town
    Arroyo de la Miel Benalmadena Costa
  • Address
    Calle Aloe

About the complex

There is a place on the Costa del Sol where the sky meets the Mediterranean Sea. The place where you will build unforgettable moments where everyone wants to come back. The Costa del Sol has mountains, culture, tranquility, nature, hidden villages, more than 320 days of sun a year and beach. Just 3Km from Benalmadena Golf, Benalmadena Hospital and Paloma Park, 4km from Puerto Marina, Puerto Marina Shopping, Sea Life and Vithas Xanit Hospital and many more. 35 apartments and penthouses of 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms where the concept of slow living will become the center of your lifestyle. It is located in a quiet area of Benalmadena, just 5 minutes from the beach and 15 minutes from Malaga, a city that more and more visitors are falling in love with thanks to its leisure, culture and events. The common areas raise the concept of slow living to another level, where tranquility is the protagonist. Its leisure areas for children and adults will make you not want to go anywhere else. Privileged location, natural light and exceptional views, three phrases that perfectly evoke this innovative concept. They are at the center of the design of the different spaces in which the apartments and common areas of this residential complex are distributed. The south orientation of the complex opens the window so that the sunlight floods each apartment, each home, with life. And as you know, nowhere like at home.

Location on the map

Benalmadena, Spain
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Residential quarter Nexus Residences Benalmádena
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$596,129
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