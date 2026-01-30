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Residential quarter CASATALAYA RESIDENCES

Benalmadena, Spain
from
$853,237
;
12
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ID: 38970
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 782874821
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benalmadena

About the complex

An exclusive boutique complex of 28 apartments in the highly sought-after area of Torremuelle, Benalmádena. Each residence has been carefully designed to offer a superior living experience, with exceptional amenities that will elevate the level of services.

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Benalmadena, Spain
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Residential quarter CASATALAYA RESIDENCES
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$853,237
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