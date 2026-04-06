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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Almeria, Spain

Vera
75
El Ejido
13
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3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Mojacar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mojacar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
Brilliant ground-floor apartment with private garden located beachfront in a golf resort wit…
$439,036
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 5
Brilliant ground-floor apartment with a lovely garden, resort-style pool and open-plan livin…
$309,761
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 5
Refined ground-floor apartment with a private yard, indoor heated pool and premium finishes …
$328,413
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Property types in Almeria

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Almeria, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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