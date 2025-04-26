Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Almeria
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Almeria, Spain

Vera
7
El Ejido
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
30 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pulpi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
$158,528
Leave a request
Apartment in Mojacar, Spain
Apartment
Mojacar, Spain
Area 87 m²
A Magnificent Residential Complex with Views of the Mediterranean Welcome to a spectacula…
$467,263
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Mojacar, Spain
Apartment
Mojacar, Spain
Area 109 m²
Welcome to Macenas Mediterranean Resort, an exclusive refuge on the coast of Almería. This c…
$439,538
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Mojacar, Spain
Apartment
Mojacar, Spain
Area 79 m²
Welcome to Macenas Mediterranean Resort, an exclusive refuge on the coast of Almería. This c…
$303,470
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Mojacar, Spain
Apartment
Mojacar, Spain
Area 79 m²
Welcome to Macenas Mediterranean Resort, an exclusive refuge on the coast of Almería. This c…
$303,470
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Mojacar, Spain
Apartment
Mojacar, Spain
Area 84 m²
A Magnificent Residential Complex with Views of the Mediterranean Welcome to a spectacula…
$413,375
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Pulpi, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
3 bedroom apartments near the beach in San Juan de los Terreros. 3 bedroom apartments next t…
$244,712
Leave a request
Apartment in Mojacar, Spain
Apartment
Mojacar, Spain
Area 67 m²
Welcome to Macenas Mediterranean Resort, an exclusive refuge on the coast of Almería. This c…
$343,095
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Pulpi, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
1, 2 & 3 bedrooms apartments near the beach in San Juan de los Terreros. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom …
$150,992
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pulpi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
$169,426
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pulpi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
$147,629
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pulpi, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
$179,334
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pulpi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Wonderful apartments near the beachApartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms, with a garden on the …
$173,390
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pulpi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
2&3 bedroom apartments near the beach in San Juan de los Terreros. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartm…
$171,819
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pulpi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
$141,684
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Pulpi, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
$126,822
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pulpi, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
$234,819
Leave a request
Apartment in Mojacar, Spain
Apartment
Mojacar, Spain
Area 69 m²
Welcome to Macenas Mediterranean Resort, an exclusive refuge on the coast of Almería. This c…
$272,077
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Mojacar, Spain
Apartment
Mojacar, Spain
Area 84 m²
A magnificent residential with a view to the Mediterranean Welcome to a spectacular resi…
$477,065
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Mojacar, Spain
Apartment
Mojacar, Spain
Area 67 m²
Welcome to Macenas Mediterranean Resort, an exclusive refuge on the coast of Almería. This c…
$343,095
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Pulpi, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
$136,730
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Pulpi, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Located in the warmest region of Europe, these stylish apartments in Almeria offer a unique …
$183,096
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Wonderful apartments near the beach Apartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms, with garden on the g…
$181,316
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/2
Situated along the pristine coastline of Costa de Almería, these contemporary apartments off…
$238,821
Leave a request
Apartment in Mojacar, Spain
Apartment
Mojacar, Spain
Area 103 m²
Welcome to Macenas Mediterranean Resort, an exclusive refuge on the coast of Almería. This c…
$413,375
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Mojacar, Spain
Apartment
Mojacar, Spain
Area 60 m²
Welcome to Macenas Mediterranean Resort, an exclusive refuge on the coast of Almería. This c…
$283,190
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Mojacar, Spain
Apartment
Mojacar, Spain
Area 78 m²
A magnificent residential with a view to the Mediterranean Welcome to a spectacular resi…
$384,072
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Mojacar, Spain
Apartment
Mojacar, Spain
Area 103 m²
Welcome to Macenas Mediterranean Resort, an exclusive refuge on the coast of Almería. This c…
$413,375
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Located in one of the most desirable regions of the Costa Blanca, these modern apartments in…
$270,663
Leave a request
Apartment in Mojacar, Spain
Apartment
Mojacar, Spain
Area 84 m²
A magnificent residential with a view to the Mediterranean Welcome to a spectacular resi…
$412,328
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch

Property types in Almeria

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Almeria, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go