  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. Residential complex Leksus

Residential complex Leksus

City of Belgrade, Serbia
from
$130,582
;
6
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 3795
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Serbia
  • State
    Central Serbia
  • Region
    City of Belgrade
  • Address
    Jurija Gagarina, 151 g

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

About the complex

Novi Beograd district. The elite area of Bejan hair is located near the city, in the prestigious air base of Belgrade, one minute from the motorway, 7 km from the city center and 10 minutes from Nikola Tesla Airport. Residential and commercial complex on the Bezhanye spit with an area of 65,000 m2. - 280 housing units, 500 parking spaces with an estimate of underground levels, 5500 m2 of office premises, apartments from 32-220 m2, 48 multifunctional places, consists of Lameli -A, B, C, D1, D2, D3, D4 - the distance between is expected to be almost 30 m. Lameli A, B, C- come from the basement, 5 floors and the stretch floor, Lamely D1, D2, D3, D4 - from the basement, 3 floors. Price per m2 from 2800 euros/m2 + VAT.  Gas heating. Air conditioning - multisplit system. Implementation period 12.2024.

 

Infrastructure:

shops

green spaces

accommodation - restaurants, bars

amenities for children

large number of parking spaces

 

Near the complex are:

school - 900 m

hospital - 700 m

park - 500 m

stop - 200 m

shop-300 m

market-1900 m

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 103.2
Price per m², USD 3,349
Apartment price, USD 362,283

Location on the map

City of Belgrade, Serbia
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Nish
Donji Matejevac, Serbia
from
$74,013
Residential quarter Belgrade Waterfront
Belgrade, Serbia
from
$176,582
Residential complex Leksus
Rušanj, Serbia
from
$98,181
You are viewing
Residential complex Leksus
City of Belgrade, Serbia
from
$130,582
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Leksus
Residential complex Leksus
Residential complex Leksus
Rušanj, Serbia
from
$98,181
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 6
VAT is NOT INCLUDED IN THE QUARTER PRICE! A great opportunity to successfully invest money and get the VNZH of a European country! An excellent multifunctional residential complex is being built in the capital of Serbia, in the Bezhetskaya oblique region He will become an island of …
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Residential complex Nish
Residential complex Nish
Residential complex Nish
Donji Matejevac, Serbia
from
$74,013
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 4
К продаже предлагается квартиры от застройщика в Сербии, в городе Ниш Ниш, третий по численности населения и экономическому положению город Сербии. Прекрасная природа, хорошая экология, границы с Болгарией и Черногорией. ЕС выделил деньги для строительства скоростной ж/д Белград - Ниш …
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Residential quarter Belgrade Waterfront
Residential quarter Belgrade Waterfront
Residential quarter Belgrade Waterfront
Residential quarter Belgrade Waterfront
Residential quarter Belgrade Waterfront
Show all Residential quarter Belgrade Waterfront
Residential quarter Belgrade Waterfront
Belgrade, Serbia
from
$176,582
Modern complex in the center of Belgrade, providing high-quality infrastructure 5*****. Studios with an area of ​​32 m², and one-bedroom apartments – from 45 m², with two bedrooms – from 76 m². This is a landmark project for Belgrade, which has become its new center of attraction, incl…
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Serbia
Apartment Market in Serbia in 2024 — Prices, Statistics, Forecasts
27.11.2024
Apartment Market in Serbia in 2024 — Prices, Statistics, Forecasts
Current Overview of the Serbian Real Estate Market and Expert Advice
15.07.2024
Current Overview of the Serbian Real Estate Market and Expert Advice
Don't listen to stories about “I moved with a hundred dollars in my pocket”. Personal experience of living in Serbia: prices, climate and the main mistakes of relocants
23.08.2023
Don't listen to stories about “I moved with a hundred dollars in my pocket”. Personal experience of living in Serbia: prices, climate and the main mistakes of relocants
A Comprehensive Guide to Purchasing Real Estate in Serbia
30.01.2024
A Comprehensive Guide to Purchasing Real Estate in Serbia
Serbia cancels its plans for a simplified foreigner's citizenship: visa-free regime is at stake
16.05.2023
Serbia cancels its plans for a simplified foreigner's citizenship: visa-free regime is at stake
How much do apartments cost in Serbia? Statistics on major cities
09.05.2023
How much do apartments cost in Serbia? Statistics on major cities
Realtors reveal current prices for real estate in Belgrade
30.06.2022
Realtors reveal current prices for real estate in Belgrade
Show all publications