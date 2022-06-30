Prices for Serbian real estate continue to go up. According to the latest reports from realtors, the price of a square metre in Belgrade’s new building varies between 1,200 and 3,250 euros, the average cost is €2,220. Experts predict that there won’t be any stabilisation in property costs in Serbia , and the prices are expected to go up continually.

Numbers and details

At the time of posting this article, one of the most affordable residential properties in Belgrade is a small flat of 21 square metres with the price of €17,000, which is less than a thousand euros per square metre. Here in the city, a slightly bigger flat of 24m² is for sale, but for a disproportionately high price. The seller wants €39,600. These two examples illustrate the diversity of the real estate market in the Serbian capital.

In the city centre, you can find a studio apartment of 38 sq. m. for less than €117,000, while two-bedroom options start from €49,500. The premium real estate is also well represented, for example, in the promenade area of Belgrade. Here, a flat with a total area of 60m² costs about 492 thousand euros.

How do things go in the real estate market of neighbouring countries?

In Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, a square metre in a two-room flat may cost little more than a thousand euros. For example, in a house built in 1935, a 62m² flat was sold for €63,900.

In Podgorica, Montenegro, a one-bedroom of 28 sq m was sold for €32,200, or €1,500 per sq m.

In the Croatian capital — Zagreb — one square metre costs more than € 2,500, which means that a two-bedroom apartment of 33 square metres. can be purchased for € 83.7 thousand. Studios are estimated at around 30 thousand euros (18 sq. m.), while one square metre is € 1600.

In Budapest (Hungary), prices are higher — for a square metre you will have to pay on average €2.52 thousand.

In Vienna, the Austrian capital, prices are even higher in comparison with Serbian — some flats here are offered for €6,500 per sq m. For example, a two-bedroom apartment of 70 sq m will cost at least €50,000.

And in Bucharest (Romania) for a square metre sellers want over € 1.5 thousand, you also can find options in new buildings for € 1.1 thousand per square metre. or even less. For example, a 52 sq. m. property was offered for €56,000.

Conclusion

Property prices in Serbia are less or more similar to the prices in neighbouring countries, but a lot depends on the location, property class and city.