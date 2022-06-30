Prices for Serbian real estate continue to go up. According to the latest reports from realtors, the price of a square metre in Belgrade’s new building varies between 1,200 and 3,250 euros, the average cost is €2,220. Experts predict that there won’t be any stabilisation in property costs in Serbia, and the prices are expected to go up continually.

Numbers and details

At the time of posting this article, one of the most affordable residential properties in Belgrade is a small flat of 21 square metres with the price of €17,000, which is less than a thousand euros per square metre. Here in the city, a slightly bigger flat of 24m² is for sale, but for a disproportionately high price. The seller wants €39,600. These two examples illustrate the diversity of the real estate market in the Serbian capital.

In the city centre, you can find a studio apartment of 38 sq. m. for less than €117,000, while two-bedroom options start from €49,500. The premium real estate is also well represented, for example, in the promenade area of Belgrade. Here, a flat with a total area of 60m² costs about 492 thousand euros.

How do things go in the real estate market of neighbouring countries?

In Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, a square metre in a two-room flat may cost little more than a thousand euros. For example, in a house built in 1935, a 62m² flat was sold for €63,900.

In Podgorica, Montenegro, a one-bedroom of 28 sq m was sold for €32,200, or €1,500 per sq m.

In the Croatian capital — Zagreb — one square metre costs more than € 2,500, which means that a two-bedroom apartment of 33 square metres. can be purchased for € 83.7 thousand. Studios are estimated at around 30 thousand euros (18 sq. m.), while one square metre is € 1600.

In Budapest (Hungary), prices are higher — for a square metre you will have to pay on average €2.52 thousand.

In Vienna, the Austrian capital, prices are even higher in comparison with Serbian — some flats here are offered for €6,500 per sq m. For example, a two-bedroom apartment of 70 sq m will cost at least €50,000.

And in Bucharest (Romania) for a square metre sellers want over € 1.5 thousand, you also can find options in new buildings for € 1.1 thousand per square metre. or even less. For example, a 52 sq. m. property was offered for €56,000.

Conclusion

Property prices in Serbia are less or more similar to the prices in neighbouring countries, but a lot depends on the location, property class and city.