Serbia is located in the center of the Balkan Peninsula. Despite the fact that the country is landlocked and is not a member of the European Union, it has a rather interesting real estate market. New buildings in Serbia are being built at a moderate pace and are in demand due to low prices per square meter compared to neighboring EU countries.

Features of new buildings in Serbia

When constructing new facilities, Serbian developers are guided by European standards and use modern materials and construction methods. Residential complexes include underground parking, green areas, sports grounds and commercial premises.

Advantages of real estate in Serbia from the developer:

Attractive prices. The average cost per square meter in Serbian new buildings is €1,600–€2,500, while in neighboring Croatia, Slovenia or Hungary its price starts from €3,000–€4,500.

The average cost per square meter in Serbian new buildings is €1,600–€2,500, while in neighboring Croatia, Slovenia or Hungary its price starts from €3,000–€4,500. Savings when buying. Buying a new home in Serbia at the excavation or foundation stage will cost 10-20% less than a finished home.

Buying a new home in Serbia at the excavation or foundation stage will cost 10-20% less than a finished home. High rental potential. In Belgrade and Novi Sad, the yield from renting out housing reaches 5-7% per annum, which is higher than the average in Western Europe (3-4%).

In Belgrade and Novi Sad, the yield from renting out housing reaches 5-7% per annum, which is higher than the average in Western Europe (3-4%). No restrictions. Foreigners have the same rights to purchase real estate as Serbian citizens, with the exception of agricultural land.

Prices for new buildings in Serbia

The price of new housing in Serbia vary greatly from city to city, but on average, a square meter in a new building costs €1,600–€2,500 across the country. In the prestigious areas of Belgrade, Savski Venac and Dedinje, prices reach €4,000–€4,500 per m². In the smaller cities of Niš or Kragujevac, the cost will be lower — from €1,200 m².

Cost of new housing in Serbia:

City/region Property type Area, m² Price per m², € Total price, € Rental yield, %/year Belgrade (center) Studio 25–35 2500–3500 62,500–122,500 5–7 1-bedroom apartment 45–60 2600–4000 117,000–240,000 4.5–6.5 2-bedrooms apartment 60–80 2800–4500 168,000–360,000 4–6 Novi Sad Studio 25–35 1600–2200 40,000–77,000 5–6.5 1-2-bedrooms apartment 45–80 1800–2600 81,000–208,000 4.5–6 Nish Studio 25–35 1200–1600 30,000–56,000 5–6 1-2-bedrooms apartment 45–80 1300–1800 58,500–144,000 4–5.5 Zlatibor Apartments 30–60 1400–2200 42,000–132,000 6–8

The nuances of buying real estate in a new building in Serbia

When buying real estate in Serbia, you need to pay a lot of attention to checking the developer's reputation. Request a building permit, certificates of conformity and information about completed projects.

Buying at the foundation stage allows you to save a lot, but then you must definitely check whether the contract includes clauses on penalties for late delivery of the property and on the return of funds in the event of bankruptcy of the developer.

Banks in Serbia issue mortgages to non-residents at 4-5.9% per annum for up to 20 years. However, proof of income and a down payment of 30-40% are required. For example, for an apartment worth 100,000 euros, the monthly payment will be about 600-700 euros.

Where is the best place to buy a home from real estate developers in Serbia

The most popular city for purchase is the capital and main investment center - Belgrade. The districts of Novi Belgrade, Savski Venac and Zemun lead in the number of new buildings. The demand for rent here is the highest, especially among expats and IT specialists.

Novi Sad. The cultural capital of Serbia with developed infrastructure. The districts of Liman and Grbavica offer new buildings for €1,500-€2,500 m² and are popular among families and students.

The cultural capital of Serbia with developed infrastructure. The districts of Liman and Grbavica offer new buildings for €1,500-€2,500 m² and are popular among families and students. Nish. A budget option in the south of the country with real estate prices 40-50% lower than in Belgrade. The district of Čair and the city center attract investors due to rental yields of 5-6% per annum.

A budget option in the south of the country with real estate prices 40-50% lower than in Belgrade. The district of Čair and the city center attract investors due to rental yields of 5-6% per annum. Zlatibor. A resort region where real estate in the high season (December–March) brings up to €50 per day for a 40 m² apartment. The area is ideal for those looking for holiday accommodation or short-term rentals.