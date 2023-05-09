The Surveyor's Office of Serbia has published an official report on the local real estate market and apartment prices. We outline the key information.

In 2022, housing prices rose in all regions. For example, in the first quarter of last year, the average price of secondary housing in Belgrade was €1668 per square meter, and now it is €2013. Thus, the growth in the capital was 20%. In Novi Sad, the growth has reached 27%.

At the same time, there remains a huge price gap in the cities. For example, in the Old City, the most expensive neighborhood of Belgrade, you can find proposals from €1500 to €5000 per square meter. The sleeping areas of the capital are much more affordable.

Here is how much a square meter costs on average in large cities in Serbia, according to the first quarter of 2023: