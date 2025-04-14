  1. Realting.com
  Russia
  Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie
  Cottage village

Cottage village

Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$79,813
;
20
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 22805
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 3470
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/06/2025

Location

  Country
    Russia
  State
    Northwestern Federal District
  Region
    Käkisalmi District
  City
    Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie

About the complex

Section 3. Cadastral number of the site: 47:03:0816003:774

Location on the map

Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
