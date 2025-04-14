Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Plot in the prepared village near the Pioneer Lake and right next to the forest!
Location: 100 km from the CAD → The plot is located in the Vyborg district of LO, in the finished cottage village "Pine Beach", on the sandy shore of Lake Pioneer surrounded by relict forests and the nature of the Karelian Isthmus. → In the nearest settlements of Yermilovo and the Red Valley, located 10 minutes by car, there is everything you need: the Magnit store, kindergartens, nurseries and schools, cafes, post offices and banks, a hospital, an ambulance department, the Temple of the First Supreme Apostles Peter and Paul.
Engineering and Infrastructure: Electricity 15 kW (under 861 Resolutions) Central water supply (in a number of areas) → Internet BCP with facade fence → Wide roads - asphalt crumb, open drainage system → Territory for recreation on the shore of the lake
Conditions of purchase: → Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs → Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction; Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week
Guarantee: → Sale directly from the owner, there are documents → The project is being implemented by FACT. → The service company provides assistance in resolving all issues after the purchase of the site
Do you need a smaller or larger area? Call us right now and we’ll pick it up for you from our sites! 5 Building Areas in LO → Areas surrounded by forests and lakes → Purchase directly from the owner of the site
Possible online presentation of the site No. 83. Cadastral number of the site: 47:01:1318001:992
Location on the map
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
