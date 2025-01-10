  1. Realting.com
  2. Румыния
  3. Бухарест
  4. Жилой комплекс Barajul Arges Street Bucharest

Жилой комплекс Barajul Arges Street Bucharest

Бухарест, Румыния
от
$1,64 млн
от
$5,756/м²
BTC
19.5627142
ETH
1 025.3654879
USDT
1 626 034.1392760
* Цена указана для справки
по курсу на 16.04.2025
;
11
Оставить заявку
Показать контакты
ID: 28102
ID новостройки на Realting
Дата обновления: 25.09.2025

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Румыния
  • Город
    Бухарест
  • Метро
    Aurel Vlaicu (~ 800 м)

Характеристики объекта

Параметры объекта

  • Класс
    Класс
    Премиум-класс
  • Тип строения новостройки
    Тип строения новостройки
    Панельный
  • Варианты отделки
    Варианты отделки
    С отделкой
  • Количество этажей
    Количество этажей
    5

Элементы интерьера

Отопление:

  • Индивидуальное отопление

Особенности системы безопасности:

  • Охрана

Элементы экстерьера

Особенности парковки:

  • Паркинг

Особенности экстерьера:

  • Лифт

Дополнительно

  • Управляющая компания
  • Онлайн-показ
  • Предоставление ВНЖ
  • Предоставление гражданства

О комплексе

We're selling a gorgeous, fully furnished penthouse in a new building in French Village, super close to Herastrau Park.

Check out this unique, luxury furnished penthouse in French Village, just a couple minutes from the biggest park in Bucharest. Its the highly rated neighborhood of the Romanian capital, with lot of requests both for sellings and rentings. people living in this area are mostly expats, very close to coroprations or Embassies/ Consulates nearby and also using the international kindergardends and schools around.

Prices almost doubled in the last 5 years here so we recommend it not only for personal use or renting but also for constant prices appreciation. If you are looking for an option how to diversify your investment portofolio, we totally recommend this unique property.

For more details do not hesitate to contact us via email/ phone/ whatsapp.

 

Thank you!

 

Местонахождение на карте

Бухарест, Румыния
Образование
Здравоохранение
Еда и напитки
Финансы
Досуг

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Апарт - отель в 4-звёздочном отеле в Бухаресте, под управлением сети Wyndham
Otopeni, Румыния
от
$183,089
Вы просматриваете
Жилой комплекс Barajul Arges Street Bucharest
Бухарест, Румыния
от
$1,64 млн
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Апарт - отель в 4-звёздочном отеле в Бухаресте, под управлением сети Wyndham
Апарт - отель в 4-звёздочном отеле в Бухаресте, под управлением сети Wyndham
Апарт - отель в 4-звёздочном отеле в Бухаресте, под управлением сети Wyndham
Апарт - отель в 4-звёздочном отеле в Бухаресте, под управлением сети Wyndham
Апарт - отель в 4-звёздочном отеле в Бухаресте, под управлением сети Wyndham
Показать все Апарт - отель в 4-звёздочном отеле в Бухаресте, под управлением сети Wyndham
Апарт - отель в 4-звёздочном отеле в Бухаресте, под управлением сети Wyndham
Otopeni, Румыния
от
$183,089
Варианты отделки С отделкой
Год сдачи 2027
Инвестиционная возможность: Номер в 4-звёздочном BUCHAREST AIRPORT HOTEL под управлением сети Wyndham ✔️ Локация: всего 150 метров от терминалов международного аэропорта Бухареста — 16 миллионов пассажиров в год ✔️ До 15% годового пассивного дохода после открытия ✔️ Гарантированный дохо…
Агентство
Darton Global
Оставить заявку
Показать контакты
Закрыть
Пожалуйста, скажите продавцу, что Вы нашли это объявление на Realting.com
Агентство
Darton Global
Языки общения
English, Русский, Español, Українська
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Румынии
Безвизовый въезд в США стал доступен для румын: как работает Visa Waiver Program
10.01.2025
Безвизовый въезд в США стал доступен для румын: как работает Visa Waiver Program
Как получить гражданство Румынии: полное руководство
23.07.2024
Как получить гражданство Румынии: полное руководство
«В свободное от материнства время делаю тату и бегаю полумарафоны». Личный опыт жизни в Румынии с тремя детьми
13.11.2023
«В свободное от материнства время делаю тату и бегаю полумарафоны». Личный опыт жизни в Румынии с тремя детьми
Нет налогов и других отчислений. Румыния завлекает цифровых кочевников
07.04.2023
Нет налогов и других отчислений. Румыния завлекает цифровых кочевников
Показать все публикации