  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aegean Region
  4. Villas

Villas for sale in Muğla, Turkey

Bodrum
11
Marmaris
3
Mugla
3
Yalikavak
1
30 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Marmaris, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Marmaris, Turkey
260 m²
€ 600,000
Villa 3 room villa in Bitez, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
3 bath 120 m²
€ 199,000
Villa 3 room villa in Bitez, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
300 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Marmaris, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Marmaris, Turkey
420 m²
€ 320,000
Villa 2 room villa in Marmaris, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa
Marmaris, Turkey
150 m²
€ 460,000
Villa 2 room villa in Bitez, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
120 m²
€ 815,000
Villa Villa in Bitez, Turkey
Villa Villa
Bitez, Turkey
1 bath 70 m²
€ 675,000
Villa 3 room villa in Bitez, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
240 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Bitez, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
175 m²
€ 780,000
Villa 3 room villa in Bitez, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
481 m²
€ 2,300,000
Villa 4 room villa in Bitez, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
255 m²
€ 900,000
Villa 3 room villa in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Fethiye, Turkey
3 bath 150 m²
€ 360,000
Villa 4 room villa in Bitez, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum. It h…
Villa 3 room villa in Bitez, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum.  …
Villa 4 room villa in Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Derekoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 460 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,094,090
We present to your attention the exclusive project of villas FOA MARE! Our project is loc…
Villa 5 room villa in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Fethiye, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 698 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 3,040,000
Luxury villa 4 + 1 in a guarded residence near the Aegean Sea in MuglaArea: Mugla, Fethiye, …
Villa 4 room villa in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Fethiye, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 551 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 2,225,000
Luxury villa 3 + 1 in a protected residence near the Aegean Sea in MuglaArea: Mugla, Fethiye…
Villa 4 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,350,000
Villa 6 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 7 bath 500 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,780,813
A unique site in Bodrum Yeniköy! First of all, we would like to point out that the view…
Villa 3 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 220 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,440,552
Imagine a house that offers you all the comforts of home in the big city and more. First …
Villa 4 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,094,090
1800m2 land with independent entrance on Torba road • In the forest and at the bottom …
Villa 5 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 154 m² 4 Floor
€ 492,500
Villa 5 room villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 7 bath 2 449 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Located in Bitez, the most popular region of Bodrum, just a short walk away from sandy …
Villa 4 room villa with Residence and citizenship in Yalikavak, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with Residence and citizenship
Yalikavak, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,160,000
Villa 4 room villa luxury apartments in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa luxury apartments
Bodrum, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 175 m²
€ 367,077
This is Adabükü; the bearer of Aegean culture, the frequent destination for calm l…
Villa 2 room villa with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Bodrum, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² Number of floors 2
€ 516,418
Key features Ideal Location Very High Rate on Investment Castle & amp; Sea view …
Villa 3 room villa with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship, with Interview in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship, with Interview
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 163 m² 2 Floor
€ 263,813
Key features Ideal Location - On the Sea Very High Rate on Investment 10 min to Bo…
Villa 3 room villa with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 363 m² Number of floors 2
€ 780,796
Property description The project is a boutique housing project which offers a sunset expe…
Villa Villa in Kizilagac, Turkey
Villa Villa
Kizilagac, Turkey
€ 373,814
Villa for sale Bodrum with SEA VIEWS IN BODRUM Every single moment is more special than a…

