1378
Villas for sale in Muğla, Turkey
30 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa
Marmaris, Turkey
260 m²
€ 600,000
Villa 3 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
3 bath
120 m²
€ 199,000
Villa 3 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
300 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa 5 room villa
Marmaris, Turkey
420 m²
€ 320,000
Villa 2 room villa
Marmaris, Turkey
150 m²
€ 460,000
Villa 2 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
120 m²
€ 815,000
Villa Villa
Bitez, Turkey
1 bath
70 m²
€ 675,000
Villa 3 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
240 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 4 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
175 m²
€ 780,000
Villa 3 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
481 m²
€ 2,300,000
Villa 4 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
255 m²
€ 900,000
Villa 3 room villa
Fethiye, Turkey
3 bath
150 m²
€ 360,000
Villa 4 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum. It h…
Villa 3 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
3 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum. …
Villa 4 room villa
Derekoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
460 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,094,090
We present to your attention the exclusive project of villas FOA MARE! Our project is loc…
Villa 5 room villa
Fethiye, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
698 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 3,040,000
Luxury villa 4 + 1 in a guarded residence near the Aegean Sea in MuglaArea: Mugla, Fethiye, …
Villa 4 room villa
Fethiye, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
551 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 2,225,000
Luxury villa 3 + 1 in a protected residence near the Aegean Sea in MuglaArea: Mugla, Fethiye…
Villa 4 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,350,000
Villa 6 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
7 Number of rooms
7 bath
500 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
8 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 2,780,813
A unique site in Bodrum Yeniköy! First of all, we would like to point out that the view…
Villa 3 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
220 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 1,440,552
Imagine a house that offers you all the comforts of home in the big city and more. First …
Villa 4 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,094,090
1800m2 land with independent entrance on Torba road • In the forest and at the bottom …
Villa 5 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
154 m²
4 Floor
€ 492,500
Villa 5 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
7 bath
2 449 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Located in Bitez, the most popular region of Bodrum, just a short walk away from sandy …
Villa 4 room villa with Residence and citizenship
Yalikavak, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
240 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,160,000
Villa 4 room villa luxury apartments
Bodrum, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
175 m²
€ 367,077
This is Adabükü; the bearer of Aegean culture, the frequent destination for calm l…
Villa 2 room villa with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Bodrum, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
92 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 516,418
Key features Ideal Location Very High Rate on Investment Castle & amp; Sea view …
Villa 3 room villa with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship, with Interview
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
163 m²
2 Floor
€ 263,813
Key features Ideal Location - On the Sea Very High Rate on Investment 10 min to Bo…
Villa 3 room villa with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
363 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 780,796
Property description The project is a boutique housing project which offers a sunset expe…
Villa Villa
Kizilagac, Turkey
€ 373,814
Villa for sale Bodrum with SEA VIEWS IN BODRUM Every single moment is more special than a…
Search using the map