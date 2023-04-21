Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aegean Region
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Muğla, Turkey

Bodrum
11
Marmaris
7
Mugla
7
Apartment To archive
Clear all
77 properties total found
3 room apartment in Marmaris, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmaris, Turkey
125 m²
€ 350,000
3 room apartment in Marmaris, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmaris, Turkey
120 m²
€ 430,000
3 room apartment in Marmaris, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmaris, Turkey
200 m²
€ 422,000
1 room apartment in Bitez, Turkey
1 room apartment
Bitez, Turkey
1 bath 55 m²
€ 407,000
Apartment 1 bathroom in Bitez, Turkey
Apartment 1 bathroom
Bitez, Turkey
1 bath 58 m²
€ 682,000
2 room apartment in Bitez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bitez, Turkey
2 bath 120 m²
€ 199,000
3 room apartment in Bitez, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bitez, Turkey
175 m²
€ 750,000
2 room apartment in Bitez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bitez, Turkey
106 m²
€ 680,000
1 room apartment in Bitez, Turkey
1 room apartment
Bitez, Turkey
1 bath 75 m²
€ 370,000
3 room apartment in Bitez, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bitez, Turkey
180 m²
€ 600,000
2 room apartment in Bitez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bitez, Turkey
146 m²
€ 850,000
2 room apartment in Bitez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bitez, Turkey
80 m²
€ 205,000
Elite apartments in a beautiful residential complex, in one of the best areas of the Bodrum …
2 room apartment in Bitez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bitez, Turkey
1 bath 110 m²
€ 380,000
3 room apartment in Marmaris, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmaris, Turkey
147 m²
€ 235,000
3 room apartment in Marmaris, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmaris, Turkey
133 m²
€ 220,000
Apartment in Marmaris, Turkey
Apartment
Marmaris, Turkey
135 m²
€ 216,000
3 room apartment in Marmaris, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmaris, Turkey
92 m²
€ 200,000
1 room apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
1 room apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
1 bath 70 m²
€ 148,000
1 room apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
1 room apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
1 bath 85 m²
€ 261,000
5 room apartment in Bitez, Turkey
5 room apartment
Bitez, Turkey
342 m²
€ 2,707,000
3 room apartment in Bitez, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bitez, Turkey
227 m²
€ 2,260,000
2 room apartment in Bitez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bitez, Turkey
194 m²
€ 1,850,000
6 room apartment in Bitez, Turkey
6 room apartment
Bitez, Turkey
715 m²
€ 8,030,000
5 room apartment in Bitez, Turkey
5 room apartment
Bitez, Turkey
528 m²
€ 4,724,233
1 room apartment in Bitez, Turkey
1 room apartment
Bitez, Turkey
92 m²
€ 886,107
3 room apartment in Bitez, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bitez, Turkey
196 m²
€ 809,000
Apartment in Bitez, Turkey
Apartment
Bitez, Turkey
813 m²
€ 2,809,000
4 room apartment in Bitez, Turkey
4 room apartment
Bitez, Turkey
260 m²
€ 2,700,000
5 room apartment in Bitez, Turkey
5 room apartment
Bitez, Turkey
314 m²
€ 2,960,000
4 room apartment in Bitez, Turkey
4 room apartment
Bitez, Turkey
266 m²
€ 2,362,617

Properties features in Muğla, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir