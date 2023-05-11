As the third largest city in the country, Izmir attracts potential buyers of residential real estate not only because of its favorable location on the shores of the Aegean Sea and its mild climate. The popularity of this city is due to many factors — a well-developed infrastructure (including transport), an extensive labor market, a high level of security, and a rich cultural life. Although it possesses all the advantages of a resort, Izmir does not have its typical disadvantages: there are no crowds of tourists or overwhelmingly high prices for services and products.

The number of people looking to buy an apartment in Izmir is so great that house prices here are growing almost twice as fast as the national average. In most cases, apartments in Izmir are purchased in order to personally reside in them in the future, however, buying for the purpose of renting out properties is also common. The latter is very advantageous since the local rental market does not know seasonal fluctuations, and there are enough people willing to rent an apartment at any time of the year.

Apartments for sale in Izmir: what can you buy

The choice of housing here is more than wide: you can buy a studio or 1-room apartment for one person (this option is also suitable for renting), or you can get an apartment with 2-3 bedrooms, suitable for the whole family. Connoisseurs of more luxurious housing are offered apartments in luxury complexes with underground parking, an outdoor pool and panoramic views from loggias and windows. At the same time, an apartment in Izmir, regardless of its size and layout, is usually sold with a built-in kitchen furniture, and sometimes fully furnished.

In recent decades, active housing construction has been going on in the city, and therefore a significant part of the properties on the market are sold directly by developer companies. However, for those who would like to buy an apartment in Izmir, the secondary housing market is of no less interest, and the choice in this segment is by no means narrower. At the same time, the specificity of the real estate market in this city is such that the leading factor in choosing housing is its location.

In which area is it more profitable to buy an apartment in Izmir

As in many coastal cities, an area’s prestige in Izmir is determined by its proximity to the coastline. The Karsiyaka Bay area is very popular among foreigners: an apartment in Izmir in this location is considered an excellent investment. Only Konak, the historical and tourist center of the city, is more prestigious and expensive than Karsiyaka. Those who are attracted by the resort of Izmir should buy an apartment in the seaside region of Guzelbahce or in Balkova.

If the proximity of the coastline does not matter to you, it makes sense to settle in one of the following areas:

Bayrakly. This area is one of the youngest and the sale of apartments in this part of Izmir is growing every year. The Bayrakly area is attractive, first of all, because of its good infrastructural development;

Bornova. Among the advantages of this area are a rich cultural life and ample opportunities for shopping: one of the largest shopping centers is located here;

Buka Of all the districts remote from the sea, it is the quietest, practically devoid of tourists, but at the same time it has everything that is necessary for life: there are numerous shops, kindergartens, cafes, etc.

Prices for apartments in Izmir

Since the cost of an apartment in this city depends on the area, size and type of complex in which it is located, the price range is very wide. The cheapest apartments in Izmir can be found in the quiet residential area of Buka: to buy a one-room apartment there with an area of 50 sq.m., you only need to have 24 thousand euros. In the Bornova district, 40-50 thousand euros will buy you a 1-room apartment in a newly built residential complex with a closed courtyard, located a short walk from the metro. But in the prestigious area of Konak, an apartment of the same size will cost 3-3.5 times more. A one-room apartment on the Ataturk Kadesi embankment with a footage of 60 square meters will cost 228 thousand euros.

The cost of two- and three-room apartments varies from 55 to 500 thousand euros, averaging 80-350 thousand depending on the location. The most expensive type of real estate are luxury apartments by the sea: such a property with an area of 315 square meters costs from 700 thousand euros. But even in the areas where you can buy an apartment in Izmir inexpensively, for example, in the Bornova district, 3-room apartments will cost 240 thousand if they are located in a private residential complex with low-rise buildings and a swimming pool. But apartments in less elite complexes in residential areas sell for only 110-150 thousand euros.