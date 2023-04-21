Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Marbella, Spain

56 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Marbella, Spain
7 bath
€ 13,500,000
Welcome to Cerquilla 10, a cutting-edge estate in one of Marbella’s most exclusive residenti…
Villa 5 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
5 bath
€ 4,695,000
Casa Nevis is a sublime Mediterranean-style villa located in the Golf Valley of Marbella, wi…
Villa 4 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 1,995,000
For sale this brand new villa with excellent qualities, located in a pleasant residential ar…
Villa 5 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 392 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale this renovated villa, with Mediterranean architecture and modern interior design, S…
Villa 5 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
5 bath
€ 8,300,000
ELIE SAAB VILLAS MARBELLA is a unique collection of five exclusive luxury villas in a presti…
Villa 6 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Marbella, Spain
6 bath
€ 6,400,000
The villas have an elevated position that, together with its orientation, offers a beautiful…
Villa 3 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 440 m²
€ 1,595,000
For sale this beautiful villa recently renovated, with a modern design and excellent qualiti…
Villa 6 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Marbella, Spain
5 bath 623 m²
€ 1,895,000
Magnificent opportunity to purchase a Mediterranean villa in a privileged area of Nueva Anda…
Villa 5 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
5 bath
€ 5,295,000
Stunning modern luxury villa in Nagueles, one of the top areas of Marbella Golden Mile, offe…
Villa 4 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
5 bath
€ 5,000,000
This villa is a truly sensational frontline golf masterpiece situated in a prime location wi…
Villa 4 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
€ 3,300,000
Exquisitely presented luxury villa in the heart of Nueva Andalucía, surrounded by prestigiou…
Villa 4 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 2,950,000
VILLA WITH LARGE PLOT IN NAGUELESVilla on one floor and with a guest house in Nagueles. It h…
Villa 6 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Marbella, Spain
5 bath
€ 3,900,000
MODERN VILLA WITH GOLF VIEWS. Splendid frontline golf villa located in the heart of the Golf…
Villa 6 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Marbella, Spain
7 bath
€ 8,750,000
VILLA IN SIERRA BLANCA, MARBELLA GOLDEN MILEA high-quality family home in the exclusive and …
Villa 4 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 504 m²
€ 1,690,000
Beautiful property in a very quiet and private setting in Nueva Andalucia, above Puerto Banu…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
7 bath
€ 8,900,000
VILLA ON THE FIRST LINE OF THE BEACH! This luxurious property is located in one of the best …
Villa 4 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 435 m²
€ 2,650,000
Modern turnkey villa set in an unbeatable location only steps to the beach in Elviria, East&…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
8 bath
€ 5,500,000
Beautiful traditional Andalusian style villa in Bahia de Marbella, with 762 m2 built and plo…
Villa 9 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Marbella, Spain
16 bath
€ 35,000,000
The most exquisitely conceived estate with breathtaking and unencumbered panoramic views tow…
Villa 4 room villa in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
4 bath 250 m²
€ 1,950,000
For sale this brand new villa, with modern architecture, close to the beach and Puerto Banus…
Villa 3 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 103 m²
€ 830,000
Penthouses in Altos de los Monteros, Marbella, Costa del Sol An innovative and elegant resid…
Villa 5 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
6 bath
€ 2,825,000
If you are looking for a perfect investment opportunity in a prime area of Marbella or dream…
Villa 4 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
€ 3,995,000
Villa Roma is a stunning fully renovated modern villa nestled in the heart of the Golf Valle…
Villa 6 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Marbella, Spain
5 bath 1 071 m²
€ 6,150,000
Enjoy a new concept of luxury on the Costa del Sol.One of the most luxurious new complexes b…
Villa 6 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Marbella, Spain
8 bath 1 058 m²
€ 7,700,000
Exclusive villa for sale in Benahavis, Malaga, Costa del Sol This incredible house has 6 bed…
Villa 4 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 219 m²
€ 1,495,000
Villas &nbsp;Mijas &nbsp;is &nbsp;a &nbsp;unique &nbsp;development &…
Villa 4 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 224 m²
€ 1,750,000
Villa for sale in Guadalmina Golf, Marbella, Costa del Sol Contemporary construction house l…
Villa 6 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Marbella, Spain
7 bath 750 m²
€ 3,350,000
Family house located in one of the most privileged residential areas of Marbella. Specifical…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
7 bath 587 m²
€ 4,750,000
This contemporary villa provides the ultimate in beach side luxury living. Located in the&am…
Villa 4 room villa in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
6 bath 607 m²
€ 3,285,000
For sale this turnkey beachside villa, located in Guadalmina Baja, close to the sea and golf…

