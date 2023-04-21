Show property on map Show properties list
1 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
1 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
1 bath
€ 600,000
Apartment on the beachfront, with frontal views of the sea. Next to the marina, in the heart…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 347 m²
€ 1,010,000
Prices from 465.000 € Modern apartments, in tropical gardens around 13,000 m2, have a swim…
3 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 513 m²
€ 2,400,000
MODERN QUARTERS AND PENTHAUSES IN THE VOC MONTEROS, MAREBELLA BEACHSIDE RESIDENCE LA MORERA …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 205 m²
€ 1,795,000
Apartments and penthouses From 995,000 euros to 1 795,000 euros Construction work will be c…
2 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 207 m²
€ 1,150,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 790,000
Unique OPPORTUNITY!!! KILL THAT THIS BEST DOUBLE PENTHAUS WITH 3 SPALKS IN ALL NEWS ANDALS !…
3 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 147 m²
€ 1,000,000
2 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 153 m²
€ 1,000,000
The residential complex is located in the very center of Puerto Banus. This residential com…
2 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 845,000
The residential complex is located in the very center of Puerto Banus. This residential com…
3 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 237 m²
€ 805,000
3 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 225 m²
€ 850,000
ELITE QUARTER ON THE FIRST LINE OF THE SEA IN MARBEL 850.000 € For sale apartment on the gr…
2 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 242 m²
€ 1,790,000
ELITE QUARTER ON THE FIRST LINE OF THE SEA, FOURTH BANUS PORT 1.790.000 € On sale this uniq…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 214 m²
€ 1,327,000
An impressive planned community of spacious apartments, penthouses and townhouses located in…
2 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 180 m²
€ 650,000
2 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 160 m²
€ 465,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 322 m²
€ 2,995,000
2 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 795,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 96 m²
€ 435,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 178 m²
€ 465,000
2 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 256 m²
€ 1,200,000
MODERN QUARTERS AND PENTHAUSES IN THE VOC MONTEROS, MAREBELLA BEACHSIDE RESIDENCE LA MORERA …
4 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
4 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 510 m²
€ 3,950,000
3 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 360 m²
€ 1,350,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 128 m²
€ 399,000
2 room apartment in Urbanizacion La Mairena, Spain
2 room apartment
Urbanizacion La Mairena, Spain
2 bath 161 m²
€ 430,000
2 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 149 m²
€ 770,000
Casona 6 Lunas, an excellent project in the historic center of Marbella. It is located at t…
2 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 549,000
A rare OPPORTUNITY TO CIRCLE IN THIS PLACE! Elegant renovated apartment in a symbolic buildi…
3 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 140 m²
€ 3,950,000
Located in Puent Romano, a luxurious beach resort on the Golden Mile of Marbella, Dahlia 1, …
3 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 151 m²
€ 759,290
3 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 182 m²
€ 475,000
1 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
1 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
1 bath 62 m²
€ 449,000

Marbella has a reputation for being an ideal VIP destination, which in turn has prompted many Western Europeans, especially those from Scandinavia and the UK, to purchase housing here. They are attracted primarily by its extremely high level of infrastructure development, comparable to Monaco and other elite resorts of the Côte d’Azur. It is no coincidence that real estate is acquired here not only by ordinary people, but also by world-class stars.

For many years, apartments have been the most popular type of real estate in this city, and they are as easy to sell as they are to buy. Since their value is constantly increasing, such an acquisition is a very profitable investment, especially if the apartments in Marbella, Spain, are located near the beaches. What is more, the purchase of a sufficiently expensive apartment — from 500 thousand euros — grants the buyer the right to obtain a residence permit. Another plus is the possibility of earning money by renting out, and not only in the «high season»: protected from the winds by the mountain peaks, Marbella has a unique mild microclimate that allows you to relax in the town all year round.

A characteristic feature of the local real estate market that pleases those who have decided to buy an apartment in Marbella, Spain, is the abundance of options. They can choose between:

  • studios and 1-room apartments;
  • apartments with 2-4 rooms;
  • touristic apartments;
  • penthouses.

Whereas studios and 1-room apartments are more often purchased to rent out, those who plan to live in Marbella permanently tend to buy larger appartments.

Apartment prices in Marbella

The minimum amount that allows you to count on the purchase of an apartment is around 150-170 thousand euros: this is how much a studio with an area of 40 sq.m. will cost you. However, given how active the sale of apartments in Marbella is, it is not worth focusing on the cheapest apartments — they are quickly sold out. On average, a 1-2-room apartment costs anywhere from 190 to 275 thousand euros, depending on the location and type of housing.

Prices for apartments with 3-4 rooms start at 250 thousand euros. Apartments cost from 200 to 400 thousand euros. As for luxury housing, the bill goes into the millions: for apartments on the first line of the beach you will have to pay 2 to 4 million euros, and a penthouse with an area of 1000 square meters with a pool and a terrace will cost you all of 6 million.

