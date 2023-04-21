Marbella has a reputation for being an ideal VIP destination, which in turn has prompted many Western Europeans, especially those from Scandinavia and the UK, to purchase housing here. They are attracted primarily by its extremely high level of infrastructure development, comparable to Monaco and other elite resorts of the Côte d’Azur. It is no coincidence that real estate is acquired here not only by ordinary people, but also by world-class stars.

Advantages of an apartment in Marbella, Spain

For many years, apartments have been the most popular type of real estate in this city, and they are as easy to sell as they are to buy. Since their value is constantly increasing, such an acquisition is a very profitable investment, especially if the apartments in Marbella, Spain, are located near the beaches. What is more, the purchase of a sufficiently expensive apartment — from 500 thousand euros — grants the buyer the right to obtain a residence permit. Another plus is the possibility of earning money by renting out, and not only in the «high season»: protected from the winds by the mountain peaks, Marbella has a unique mild microclimate that allows you to relax in the town all year round.

The apartments you can buy

A characteristic feature of the local real estate market that pleases those who have decided to buy an apartment in Marbella, Spain, is the abundance of options. They can choose between:

studios and 1-room apartments;

apartments with 2-4 rooms;

touristic apartments;

penthouses.

Whereas studios and 1-room apartments are more often purchased to rent out, those who plan to live in Marbella permanently tend to buy larger appartments.

Apartment prices in Marbella

The minimum amount that allows you to count on the purchase of an apartment is around 150-170 thousand euros: this is how much a studio with an area of 40 sq.m. will cost you. However, given how active the sale of apartments in Marbella is, it is not worth focusing on the cheapest apartments — they are quickly sold out. On average, a 1-2-room apartment costs anywhere from 190 to 275 thousand euros, depending on the location and type of housing.

Prices for apartments with 3-4 rooms start at 250 thousand euros. Apartments cost from 200 to 400 thousand euros. As for luxury housing, the bill goes into the millions: for apartments on the first line of the beach you will have to pay 2 to 4 million euros, and a penthouse with an area of 1000 square meters with a pool and a terrace will cost you all of 6 million.