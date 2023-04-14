UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Catalonia
Girones
Lower Empordà
Residential properties for sale in Lower Empordà, Spain
Castell-Platja d Aro
145
Sant Antoni
30
Sant Feliu de Guixols
7
Palafrugell
5
Calonge i Sant Antoni
4
Calonge
2
la Bisbal d Emporda
1
Sant Antoni de Calonge
1
Clear all
231 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 320,000
We bring to your attention modern apartments in the new residential complex of the Riviera d…
7 room house
Pals, Spain
632 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,300,000
We offer you a luxurious estate located in a pine forest in the vicinity of the medieval Cat…
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms
187 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
A comfortable 4-bedroom townhouse located in the prestigious Anell d’Aro residential complex…
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms
349 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
A gracious modern two-level house in the prestigious Fenals district of Playa de Aro, within…
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms
103 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 360,000
Magnificent 2-bedroom apartment located in the prestigious area of the Playa de Aro Yacht Cl…
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms
156 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 1,325,000
We bring to your attention modern new apartments in the elite residential complex Mas de Pal…
3 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms
145 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms
133 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 330,000
For sale is a 3-bedroom apartment located on the third line of the sea, exactly 100 meters f…
3 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
For sale is a modern new house located in the center of Santa Cristina de Aro, the coast of …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5 bath
8 577 m²
€ 2,350,000
Magnificent isolated manor house from 1972 with a total construction of 435 m2 and bordering…
9 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
7 bath
18 255 m²
€ 1,600,000
Approximately 2ha property with spectacular mountain views located in the mountainous area o…
Villa 9 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 bath
4 525 m²
€ 1,500,000
Isolated house with 4525m2 of land adjoining the 18-hole Santa Cristina d’Aro golf course wi…
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath
1 007 m²
€ 765,000
Modern single-family villa located in a comfortable urbanization called Mas Palii in the tow…
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 bath
2 563 m²
Price on request
Spectacular villa with sea views, located 4 km (10 minutes by car) from the magnificent beac…
Villa 6 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
7 bath
2 293 m²
€ 2,975,000
Magnificent luxury estate renovated in an exquisite and unique way, preserving its original …
6 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath
5 m²
€ 1,365,000
Country house for sale with a 5.2 ha fully fenced plot, with a very good location, touching …
Villa 5 room villa
Palafrugell, Spain
5 bath
606 m²
€ 1,060,500
Modern very comfortable 2-storey villa with elevator and basement with garage is located 1…
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
9 bath
3 500 m²
Price on request
Chance: Unique and rare opportunity to own your private paradise 30 minutes from Girona airp…
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath
525 m²
€ 395,000
Detached house of 200 m2 built on a 525 m2 plot with a garden and private pool in the Mas Tr…
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 Number of rooms
326 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,270,000
For sale there is a 5 bedroom house located in the prestigious Mas Sais district of Sagaro, …
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms
98 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 590,000
Apartments for sale located on the second line of the sea in the prestigious residential com…
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath
3 300 m²
€ 1,500,000
Spectacular designer house with infinity and outdoor pool in the prestigious Mas Nou urbaniz…
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath
472 m²
€ 2,350,000
This splendid newly built modern villa is located in Playa de Aro, Cala Rovira, a few meters…
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 bath
800 m²
€ 1,690,000
The house is located between two towns on the Costa Brava Playa de Aro and Calonge. A few mi…
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath
414 m²
€ 450,000
The house is located in the urbanization of Les Baterillas in the town of Sant Feliu de Giux…
Villa 3 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath
840 m²
€ 590,000
Cozy 2-storey house located in the Mas Palli de Calonge urbanization on the Costa Brava. Jus…
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bath
5 m²
Price on request
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
la Bisbal d Emporda, Spain
6 bath
1 m²
€ 1,790,000
Beautiful restored 18th century farmhouse from exactly 1722 with 1.7 hectares of landscaped …
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath
150 m²
€ 1,200,000
I am pleased to present to your attention this luxury apartment with private pool, located o…
House
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
13 m²
€ 475,000
Cozy farmhouse with 13 hectares of land very close to the sea with a large isolated plot sur…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
8
Properties features in Lower Empordà, Spain
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map