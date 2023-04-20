Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

Calp
346
Xabia Javea
231
Teulada
208
Benissa
173
Denia
148
Gata de Gorgos
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 223 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 bath 267 m²
€ 1,914,000
Villa 4 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 bath 269 m²
€ 3,159,000
Villa 6 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
7 bath 404 m²
€ 3,882,000
Villa 4 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 bath 431 m²
€ 4,817,000
Villa 3 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 bath 152 m²
€ 1,562,000
Villa 3 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 bath 191 m²
€ 1,871,000
Villa 3 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 bath 189 m²
€ 2,065,000
Villa 3 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Denia, Spain
3 bath
€ 375,000
Villa 3 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Denia, Spain
2 bath 148 m²
€ 550,000
Villa 3 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Denia, Spain
3 bath 155 m²
€ 550,000
Villa 3 room villa in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Teulada, Spain
4 bath 615 m²
€ 1,871,000
Villa 3 room villa in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Teulada, Spain
2 bath 657 m²
€ 1,562,000
Villa 4 room villa in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Teulada, Spain
6 bath 505 m²
€ 1,908,000
Villa 4 room villa in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benissa, Spain
4 bath 360 m²
€ 1,550,000
Villa 4 room villa in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benissa, Spain
4 bath 587 m²
€ 2,595,000
Villa 3 room villa in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
4 bath 230 m²
€ 1,700,000
Villa 4 room villa in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
4 bath 418 m²
€ 2,375,000
Villa 6 room villa in Benissa, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Benissa, Spain
5 bath 590 m²
€ 1,390,000
Villa 4 room villa in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benissa, Spain
4 bath 490 m²
€ 1,690,000
Villa 3 room villa in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
4 bath 350 m²
€ 1,695,000
Villa 4 room villa in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benissa, Spain
4 bath 332 m²
€ 1,495,000
Villa 4 room villa in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benissa, Spain
4 bath 200 m²
€ 800,000
Villa 5 room villa in Benissa, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Benissa, Spain
3 bath 280 m²
€ 550,000
Villa 4 room villa in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Teulada, Spain
5 bath 1 084 m²
€ 4,817,000
Villa 6 room villa in Teulada, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Teulada, Spain
6 bath 1 147 m²
€ 3,882,000
Villa 3 room villa in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Teulada, Spain
4 bath 540 m²
€ 2,179,000
Villa 3 room villa in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Teulada, Spain
2 bath 577 m²
€ 1,397,000
Villa 3 room villa in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Teulada, Spain
4 bath 433 m²
€ 2,112,000
Villa 3 room villa in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Teulada, Spain
4 bath 613 m²
€ 1,914,000
Villa 3 room villa in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Teulada, Spain
5 bath 693 m²
€ 2,802,000

Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go