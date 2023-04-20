Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

Calp
626
Xabia Javea
268
Denia
250
Teulada
220
Benissa
185
Gata de Gorgos
2
1 719 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 bath 267 m²
€ 1,914,000
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 82 m²
€ 365,000
Villa 4 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 bath 269 m²
€ 3,159,000
Villa 6 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
7 bath 404 m²
€ 3,882,000
Villa 4 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 bath 431 m²
€ 4,817,000
Villa 3 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 bath 152 m²
€ 1,562,000
Villa 3 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 bath 191 m²
€ 1,871,000
Villa 3 room villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 bath 189 m²
€ 2,065,000
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2 bath
€ 111,500
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2 bath
€ 180,000
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 99 m²
€ 335,000
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 99 m²
€ 252,000
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
1 bath 93 m²
€ 220,000
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
3 bath 90 m²
€ 690,000
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 365,000
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 295,000
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2 bath 86 m²
€ 398,500
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 319,000
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 300,000
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
1 bath 76 m²
€ 290,100
1 room apartment in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
1 bath 77 m²
€ 192,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 255,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
2 bath 66 m²
€ 199,000
4 room apartment in Denia, Spain
4 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 118 m²
€ 277,000
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 122 m²
€ 440,000
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 119 m²
€ 377,000
Villa 3 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Denia, Spain
3 bath
€ 375,000
Villa 3 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Denia, Spain
2 bath 148 m²
€ 550,000
Villa 3 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Denia, Spain
3 bath 155 m²
€ 550,000
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2 bath 59 m²
€ 185,000

Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
