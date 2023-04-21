Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in l Alacanti, Spain

188 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 130 m²
€ 859,900
Villa 4 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 209 m²
€ 1,190,000
Villa 3 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 270 m²
€ 1,975,000
Villa 9 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Alicante, Spain
12 bath 1 147 m²
€ 3,300,000
Villa 4 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
4 bath 450 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa 5 room villa in el Campello, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
el Campello, Spain
4 bath 240 m²
€ 310,000
Villa 3 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alicante, Spain
4 bath 549 m²
€ 1,390,000
Villa 3 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 119 m²
€ 425,000
Villa 4 room villa in el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 205 m²
€ 250,000
Individual country house with a good plot and a fully legalized pool. Access to property is…
Villa 5 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 399,900
Separate villa with a large plot and private pool in the best residential area of Muksamel, …
Villa 3 room villa in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath 265 m²
€ 899,000
Villa for sale in El Campelo in the Venta Lanuza area. The total area of 265.00 m2, the plot…
Villa 5 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 180 m²
€ 750,000
Magnificent villa is located in one of the most exclusive areas of Benidorm. This unique pr…
Villa 3 room villa in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath 265 m²
€ 899,000
Open front villa in glass to appreciate the wide panoramic view of the sea and magnificent C…
Villa 3 room villa in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath 300 m²
€ 905,000
The villas of San Juan are the result of a meticulous study to create luxury villas with Ene…
Villa 3 room villa in Busot, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Busot, Spain
3 bath 155 m²
€ 495,000
Spectacular open concept villa, views over the horizon of Alicante. The large open windows i…
Villa 4 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
4 bath 550 m²
€ 2,140,000
A villa of high quality and design in one of the best areas of Cabo de las Huertas. Carefull…
Villa 4 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
5 bath 450 m²
€ 3,300,000
Newly built luxury villa with stunning views over Playa de San Juan. In its execution avant-…
Villa 3 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alicante, Spain
1 bath 93 m²
€ 169,000
House in the Alicante El Moralet area, near San Vicente del Raspeig. The house has 3 bedroom…
Villa 5 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
5 bath 350 m²
€ 730,000
A connecting house in the exclusive area of Cala Palmera, Cabo Huertas, with a private pool …
Villa 5 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 281 m²
€ 590,000
Spacious and bright house of 270 square meters with extraordinary sea views, in the exclusiv…
Villa 4 room villa in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath 300 m²
€ 925,000
Villa for sale in Alicante in the Playa muchavista area. The total area of 300.00 m2, a plot…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
7 bath 450 m²
€ 1,310,000
Villa 4 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
2 bath 257 m²
€ 375,000
An independent villa of 250 meters in the exclusive urbanization of La Blanca, in the munic…
Villa 3 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 118 m²
€ 440,000
Villa 4 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 214 m²
€ 470,000
The houses are located just 10 minutes from the center of Alicante and are also perfectly co…
Villa 3 room villa in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath 108 m²
€ 364,900
PRIVATE VILLA WALK TO THE BEACH!~ ~ Located in El Campello, 600 m from L'Amerador beach.~ ~ …
Villa 3 room villa in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath 164 m²
€ 550,000
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN SAN JUAN~ ~ Beautiful New Build residential of 8 villas in san Juan, nea…
Villa 3 room villa in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath 220 m²
€ 849,900
PRIVATE VILLA WALK TO THE BEACH!~ ~ Located in El Campello, 600 m from L'Amerador beach.~ ~ …
Villa 3 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 118 m²
€ 440,000
Development of independent new construction villas, with private pool and modern finishes.~~…
Villa 3 room villa in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath 220 m²
€ 849,900
PRIVATE VILLA WALK TO THE BEACH!~ ~ Located in El Campello, 600 m from L'Amerador beach.~ ~ …

