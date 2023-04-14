Houses for sale in Canary Islands, Spain

UAE
Adeje
41
Arona
22
Los Cristianos
10
10
Guia de Isora
6
6
Santiago del Teide
6
6
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
4
4
San Miguel de Abona
3
3
Santa Ursula
3
3
Granadilla de Abona
2
2
La Orotava
2
2
Buenavista del Norte
1
1
Icod de los Vinos
1
1
Puerto de la Cruz
1
1
San Cristobal de La Laguna
1
1
Santa Brigida
1
1
Tacoronte
1
1
Tias
1
1
Valleseco
1
1
121 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Parque De La Reina, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
€ 199,900
Duplex penthouse in the Parque de la Reina area. Sold furnished. There is a parking space an…
Villa 4 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
284 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 1,790,000
Luxury villa with 4 bedrooms, private heated pool and garage for 6 cars.This beautiful villa…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
74 m²
€ 320,000
Spacious one-storey bungalow with 2 bedrooms in the area of San Eugenio Alto, Costa Adeje in…
Villa 3 room villa
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
395 m²
€ 1,250,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this newly renovated villa for sale in Puerto de Santiago w…
Villa 5 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
450 m²
€ 2,370,000
Modern 5 bedrooms villa in a minimalist style located in the residential area of Roque del C…
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
235 m²
€ 935,000
Elegant and spacious villa in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. Villa with large plot, privat…
3 room house
Santiago del Teide, Spain
3 bath
260 m²
€ 455,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this fabulous 3 bedroom townhouse in Puerto de Santiago wit…
Villa 3 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
200 m²
€ 1,890,000
For sale a unique luxury villa built and designed with the most exclusive and modern materia…
3 room townhouse
Guia de Isora, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
€ 169,000
Townhouse in Guia de Isora. The area is good for living. Nearby is the administration, bus s…
Villa 5 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
515 m²
€ 2,300,000
Beautiful 5 bedrooms villa in Madroñal, Costa Adeje with ocean and mountain views. The villa…
3 room house
Tacoronte, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
190 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 505,000
We have 5 New Villas off plan in Tacoronte next to Real Golf A property with many possibili…
3 room house
Adeje, Spain
80 m²
€ 429,500
3 room house
Adeje, Spain
81 m²
€ 369,000
3 room house
Miraverde, Spain
150 m²
€ 366,000
3 room house
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
81 m²
€ 343,000
3 room house
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
81 m²
€ 349,000
3 room house
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
112 m²
€ 475,000
3 room house
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
81 m²
€ 950,000
9 room house
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
10 Number of rooms
3 bath
500 m²
€ 650,000
Corner house for sale, very spacious. The house is located in the area of San Isidro, muni…
5 room house
Guia de Isora, Spain
4 bath
385 m²
€ 350,000
Dream Homes Tenerife presents you a family home with a garage in the center of Guia de Isora…
Villa 3 room villa
Santiago del Teide, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
250 m²
€ 1,230,000
Villa for sale in the area of La Caldera in Santiago del Teide on the outskirts of Los Gig…
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Spain
2 bath
427 m²
€ 1,750,000
For sale magnificent villa with 5 bedrooms in Playa de Las Américas. The hotel is located on…
Villa 3 room villa
Las Palmas, Spain
2 bath
106 m²
€ 329,000
Villa 4 room villa
Las Palmas, Spain
3 bath
144 m²
€ 389,000
3 room house
Guia de Isora, Spain
2 bath
173 m²
€ 265,000
Dream Homes Tenerife presents this magnificent two-story, three-bedroom house in Chío. The g…
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
2 bath
577 m²
€ 1,300,000
For sale a beautiful detached villa in southern Tenerife in the Los Menores zone. A place wh…
Villa 4 room villa
Guia de Isora, Spain
6 bath
364 m²
€ 3,990,000
Luxurious mansion with an area of 364 m2, built on the southern coast of Tenerife Island. Lo…
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
228 m²
€ 1,349,000
Villa in Playa Paraiso with a private pool and a large terrace with ocean views, a garage. I…
Villa 9 room villa
Valleseco, Spain
8 bath
€ 990,000
FINCA IN NATURAL PARKFinca las Hayas, is located in an incomparable environment. In the Dora…
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
464 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,540,000
Sale of villas with views of the elite Siam Gardens complex. www.siamgardens.es Siam Gard…
