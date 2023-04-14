Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Canary Islands
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Canary Islands, Spain

Adeje
41
Arona
22
Los Cristianos
10
Guia de Isora
6
Santiago del Teide
6
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
4
San Miguel de Abona
3
Santa Ursula
3
121 property total found
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Parque De La Reina, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Parque De La Reina, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 199,900
Duplex penthouse in the Parque de la Reina area. Sold furnished. There is a parking space an…
Villa 4 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 284 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 1,790,000
Luxury villa with 4 bedrooms, private heated pool and garage for 6 cars.This beautiful villa…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Miraverde, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 74 m²
€ 320,000
Spacious one-storey bungalow with 2 bedrooms in the area of San Eugenio Alto, Costa Adeje in…
Villa 3 room villain Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath 395 m²
€ 1,250,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this newly renovated villa for sale in Puerto de Santiago w…
Villa 5 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 450 m²
€ 2,370,000
Modern 5 bedrooms villa in a minimalist style located in the residential area of Roque del C…
Villa 3 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 235 m²
€ 935,000
Elegant and spacious villa in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. Villa with large plot, privat…
3 room housein Santiago del Teide, Spain
3 room house
Santiago del Teide, Spain
3 bath 260 m²
€ 455,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this fabulous 3 bedroom townhouse in Puerto de Santiago wit…
Villa 3 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 200 m²
€ 1,890,000
For sale a unique luxury villa built and designed with the most exclusive and modern materia…
3 room townhousein Guia de Isora, Spain
3 room townhouse
Guia de Isora, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 169,000
Townhouse in Guia de Isora. The area is good for living. Nearby is the administration, bus s…
Villa 5 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 515 m²
€ 2,300,000
Beautiful 5 bedrooms villa in Madroñal, Costa Adeje with ocean and mountain views. The villa…
3 room housein Tacoronte, Spain
3 room house
Tacoronte, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 190 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 505,000
We have 5 New Villas off plan in Tacoronte next to Real Golf A property with many possibili…
3 room housein Adeje, Spain
3 room house
Adeje, Spain
80 m²
€ 429,500
3 room housein Adeje, Spain
3 room house
Adeje, Spain
81 m²
€ 369,000
3 room housein Miraverde, Spain
3 room house
Miraverde, Spain
150 m²
€ 366,000
3 room housein Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
3 room house
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
81 m²
€ 343,000
3 room housein Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
3 room house
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
81 m²
€ 349,000
3 room housein Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
3 room house
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
112 m²
€ 475,000
3 room housein Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
3 room house
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
81 m²
€ 950,000
9 room housein Granadilla de Abona, Spain
9 room house
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 500 m²
€ 650,000
Corner house for sale, very spacious. The house is located in the area of ​​San Isidro, muni…
5 room housein Guia de Isora, Spain
5 room house
Guia de Isora, Spain
4 bath 385 m²
€ 350,000
Dream Homes Tenerife presents you a family home with a garage in the center of Guia de Isora…
Villa 3 room villain Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santiago del Teide, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 1,230,000
Villa for sale in the area of ​​La Caldera in Santiago del Teide on the outskirts of Los Gig…
Villa 5 room villain Arona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Spain
2 bath 427 m²
€ 1,750,000
For sale magnificent villa with 5 bedrooms in Playa de Las Américas. The hotel is located on…
Villa 3 room villain Las Palmas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Palmas, Spain
2 bath 106 m²
€ 329,000
Villa 4 room villain Las Palmas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Las Palmas, Spain
3 bath 144 m²
€ 389,000
3 room housein Guia de Isora, Spain
3 room house
Guia de Isora, Spain
2 bath 173 m²
€ 265,000
Dream Homes Tenerife presents this magnificent two-story, three-bedroom house in Chío. The g…
Villa 4 room villain Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
2 bath 577 m²
€ 1,300,000
For sale a beautiful detached villa in southern Tenerife in the Los Menores zone. A place wh…
Villa 4 room villain Guia de Isora, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Guia de Isora, Spain
6 bath 364 m²
€ 3,990,000
Luxurious mansion with an area of 364 m2, built on the southern coast of Tenerife Island. Lo…
Villa 3 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 228 m²
€ 1,349,000
Villa in Playa Paraiso with a private pool and a large terrace with ocean views, a garage. I…
Villa 9 room villain Valleseco, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Valleseco, Spain
8 bath
€ 990,000
FINCA IN NATURAL PARKFinca las Hayas, is located in an incomparable environment. In the Dora…
Villa 4 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 464 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,540,000
Sale of villas with views of the elite Siam Gardens complex. www.siamgardens.es Siam Gard…

Properties features in Canary Islands, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
