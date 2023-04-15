UAE
Filters
TRY
Realting.com
Spain
Catalonia
Barcelona
Houses
Houses for sale in Barcelona, Spain
Maresme
14
Baix Llobregat
9
Martorell
6
Garraf
4
Sitges
4
Arenys de Mar
3
Valles Occidental
2
Barcelona
1
Barcelones
1
Castelldefels
1
Corbera de Llobregat
1
Esplugues de Llobregat
1
Moianes
1
Sant Andreu de Llavaneres
1
Sant Cugat del Valles
1
Sant Quirze del Valles
1
House
47 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 4 room villa
Barcelones, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
747 m²
€ 9,000,000
Villa for sale in Girona Barcelona.
5 room house
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
465 m²
€ 1,090,000
5 room house
Premia de Dalt, Spain
418 m²
€ 1,050,000
5 room house
Premia de Dalt, Spain
463 m²
€ 950,000
6 room house
Arenys de Mar, Spain
424 m²
€ 1,100,000
5 room house
Premia de Dalt, Spain
635 m²
€ 1,450,000
5 room house
Premia de Dalt, Spain
532 m²
€ 1,380,000
4 room house
Cabrera de Mar, Spain
454 m²
€ 1,400,000
4 room house
Arenys de Mar, Spain
376 m²
€ 670,000
4 room house
Cabrera de Mar, Spain
5 Number of rooms
454 m²
€ 1,400,000
4 room house
Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 1,499,000
Villa 9 room villa
Corbera de Llobregat, Spain
9 bath
80 m²
€ 6,000,000
Farmhouse with 3 floors above ground restored in 2005 with views of the Sierra del Ordal and…
Villa 6 room villa
Alella, Spain
5 bath
800 m²
€ 850,000
For sale: House in Alella Large house with pool in Alella, in the Teixidó urbanization (Barc…
4 room house
Sant Quirze del Valles, Spain
4 bath
1 000 m²
€ 635,000
Perfect villa with a double height plot of 1000m2 in total and a construction of 305m2. Buil…
Villa 4 room villa
Sant Cugat del Valles, Spain
2 bath
802 m²
€ 575,000
Nice villa with pool in a select urbanization belonging to Sant Cugat del Vallès. Located be…
Villa Villa
Sitges, Spain
€ 9,200,000
Spain Barcelona Sitges Awesome Villa by Famous Architect This Villa - Creation by the famous…
Villa 9 room villa
Sitges, Spain
9 Number of rooms
901 m²
€ 6,500,000
Spain Barcelona Sitges Beautiful villa with a modern design in the most prestigious area of …
5 room house
Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
1 344 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 6,900,000
A spectacular luxury villa with pool, sea views and a separate apartment for staff is locate…
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
385 m²
€ 1,590,000
Superb luxury villa in Spain, between Benidorm and Altea. Albir area is one of the best priv…
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
506 m²
€ 2,200,000
Detached house with unique architecture, built by the owners in 2005, located in the immedia…
Villa 4 room villa
Martorell, Spain
4 bath
465 m²
€ 895,000
New villa with sea views located in the area near Benissa between Calpe and Moraira. Coast o…
Villa Villa
Martorell, Spain
€ 342,995
Welcome to modern villas with sea views in the popular area of Cabo Roig! The houses consi…
Villa 4 room villa
Martorell, Spain
3 bath
134 m²
€ 390,000
New villa in Campoamor with sea views. Luxurious property from a major Spanish developer, ho…
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
4 bath
156 m²
€ 499,000
New villa in Campoamor with sea views. Luxurious property from a major Spanish developer, ho…
Villa 5 room villa
Sitges, Spain
6 bath
380 m²
€ 1,700,000
Villa 5 room villa
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
5 bath
400 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa 5 room villa
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
5 bath
400 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa 5 room villa
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
4 bath
750 m²
€ 3,500,000
DescriptionBeautiful Villa with magnificent sea views on the Costa Brava in Spain: 750 sq.m.…
6 room house
Sitges, Spain
695 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,300,000
Design villa with panoramic sea views in the prestigious urbanization of the city of Sitges.…
Chalet
Barcelona, Spain
1 774 m²
€ 14,000,000
The stunning mansion is located in an elite area of Barcelona, Spain. The total area of the …
1
2
Properties features in Barcelona, Spain
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
