Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algarve

Residential properties for sale in Faro, Portugal

19 properties total found
2 room housein Lagoa, Portugal
2 room house
Lagoa, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 3 bath 86 m²
€ 395,000
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program! 2 bedroom villa located in Lagoa -…
2 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
81 m²
€ 550,000
2 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
81 m²
€ 577,500
2 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
82 m²
€ 577,500
Two-bedroom Apartment T2 with an area of 82.30m² and a terrace of 22.85m² Nomad Bay Algarve …
2 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
82 m²
€ 550,000
2 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
82 m²
€ 550,000
2 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
81 m²
€ 605,000
2 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
82 m²
€ 550,000
2 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
82 m²
€ 577,500
Two-bedroom T2 Apartment with an area of 82.30m² and a terrace of 22.85m² Nomad Bay Algarve …
2 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
82 m²
€ 550,000
1 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
56 m²
€ 450,000
1 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
56 m²
€ 450,000
One-Bedroom T1 Apartment with an area of 55.95m² and a terrace of 16.45m² Nomad Bay Algarve …
1 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
56 m²
€ 450,000
1 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
56 m²
€ 450,000
1 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
56 m²
€ 450,000
Apartment T1 with 1 bedroom area 55.95 m ² and terrace of 16.45 m ² Nomad Bay Algarve is a l…
1 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
56 m²
€ 450,000
T1 apartment with a bedroom and an area of 55.95 m ² and a terrace of 16.45 m ² The Nomad Ba…
1 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
56 m²
€ 450,000
One-Bedroom Apartment T1 with an area of 55.95m ² and a terrace of 16.45m ² Nomad Bay Algarv…
1 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
56 m²
€ 450,000
T1 apartment with a bedroom and an area of 55.95 m² and a terrace of 16.45 m² The Nomad Bay …
1 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
56 m²
€ 450,000
One-Bedroom T1 Apartment with an area of 55.95m² and a terrace of 16.45m² Nomad Bay Algarve …

Properties features in Faro, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir