Residential properties for sale in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

Ulcinj
26
Kruce
12
51 property total found
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Ulcinj, Montenegro
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€275,000
2 room house in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room house
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
NUM 5555 For sale two-storey house in the settlement Donji Štoj near the town of Ulcinj.…
€170,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kruce, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kruce, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
For sale is a two-story house with a swimming pool and two terraces with sea views. The hous…
€365,000
Villa Villa in Kruce, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Kruce, Montenegro
Area 100 m²
Plot for sale in the village of Kruce, Bar Riviera.  The house with an area of 100m2 is loca…
€110,000
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
ID 564 For sale apartment with two bedrooms with sea view in Ulcin Very quiet place, shops…
€99,650
6 room house in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
6 room house
Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 240 m²
Object code - 4.29.11.9876Three-storey house in Liman overlooking the old city of Ulcinj Hou…
€360,000
House in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
House
Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
Area 480 m²
Object code - 1.29.11.10291A four-story house in Ultsin is offered for sale in a quiet locat…
€695,000
1 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
€79,000
3 room house in Kruce, Montenegro
3 room house
Kruce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 96 m²
NUM 5304 House for sale with sea view in Ulcinj. The area of the house is 96 m2, and the…
€235,000
5 room house in Kruce, Montenegro
5 room house
Kruce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 360 m²
NUM 5198 For sale three-storey house, located just 300 meters from the serene sea. Locat…
€315,000
9 room house with mountain view in Ulcinj, Montenegro
9 room house with mountain view
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 12
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 2
€345,000
4 room house in Ulcinj, Montenegro
4 room house
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 142 m²
NUM 5229 For sale a three-story stone house of apartment character in Ulcinj. The house …
€340,000
8 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kruce, Montenegro
8 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kruce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
House for sale with apartments in Montenegro. House - a mini-hotel for 20 people.On a plot o…
Price on request
3 room house in Ulcinj, Montenegro
3 room house
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
NUM 5256 A newer house in Ulcinj, at the foot of the old town. The area of the house is 150 …
€500,000
House in Kruce, Montenegro
House
Kruce, Montenegro
Plot for sale in the village of Krucha, Bar Riviera. House of 100m2 is located on a plot …
€110,000
3 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 320 m²
NUM 5200 Penthouse for sale in the very center of Ulcinj. Area 320m2, 5th floor. Layout of t…
€525,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/5
One bedroom apartment within walking distance of the promenade, overlooking the sea and the …
€125,000
6 room house with parking in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
6 room house with parking
Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
€350,000
House in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
House
Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
Area 900 m²
€1,69M
House in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
House
Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
Area 358 m²
€640,000
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
NUM 4849 We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment with a sea view in a sunny city, the …
€170,000
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
NUM 4309 Apartment for sale in Ulcinj, near the embankment. The apartment has an area of …
€95,000
4 room house in Donji Stoj - Shtoji i Poshtem, Montenegro
4 room house
Donji Stoj - Shtoji i Poshtem, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 146 m²
NUM 4698 Complex of houses in Ulcinj, Donji Štoj First type of houses (146m2)…
€171,000
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
NUM 4729 Apartment for sale in Ulcinj. The apartment has an area of 67 m2 and is located on …
€135,000
1 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
NUM 4730 Apartment for sale in Ulcinj. The apartment has an area of 49 m2 and is located on …
€85,000
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
NUM 4728 Apartment for sale in Ulcinj. The apartment has an area of 62 m2 and is located on …
€120,000
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
NUM 4298 Apartments for sale in Ulcinj. The area of available apartments is from 61 m…
€150,000
9 room house in Ulcinj, Montenegro
9 room house
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 234 m²
NUM 3380 For sale is a two-storey house in the village Doni Shtoi near the town Ulcinj…
€280,000
1 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
NUM 3338 For sale apartments in a new six-storey building in Ulcinj. Apartments are lo…
€163,000
8 room house in Ulcinj, Montenegro
8 room house
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Area 358 m²
NUM 3851 House for sale in Pinjes area, Ulcinj city. The 358 m2 house is located on a 32…
€309,000

