Residential properties for sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

303 properties total found
2 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€ 195,000
1 room studio apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€ 85,000
2 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 190,000
2 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 270,000
Villa 3 room villa in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 200 000 m²
€ 1,200,000
1 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3
€ 143,000
1 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
€ 182,000
1 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Price on request
1 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€ 210,000
1 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€ 165,000
1 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€ 147,000
1 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€ 168,000
2 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
€ 200,000
2 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
€ 215,000
1 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€ 130,000
2 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
€ 260,000
2 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
€ 179,000
2 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
€ 200,000
1 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
€ 170,000
1 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3
€ 165,000
1 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
€ 170,000
2 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
€ 320,000
2 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
€ 175,000
3 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 5
€ 270,000
1 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€ 165,000
2 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
€ 320,000
2 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Price on request
3 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Price on request
3 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Price on request
