  Realting.com
  Residential
  Greece
  The Municipality of Sithonia
  Villas

Villas for sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

Villa 6 room villa in Vourvourou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Property Code: HPS4233 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €4.300.000 . This 400 sq.…
€4,30M
Villa 3 room villa in Vourvourou, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Property Code: HPS4172 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €2.800.000 . This 232 sq.…
€2,80M
Villa 6 room villa in Vourvourou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 506 m²
Property Code: HPS4001 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €2.200.000 . This 506 sq.…
€2,20M
Villa 6 room villa in Vourvourou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 506 m²
Property Code: HPS3996 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €2.200.000 . This 506 sq.…
€2,20M
Villa 4 room villa with city view, with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 185 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€480,000
Villa 4 room villa with city view, with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 185 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€480,000
Villa 3 room villa in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Property Code: HPS3341 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €420.000 . This 141 sq. m. V…
€420,000
Villa 3 room villa in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Property Code: HPS3338 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €550.000 . This 149 sq. m. V…
€550,000
Villa 2 room villa in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Property Code: HPS3340 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €315.000 . This 85 sq. m. Vi…
€315,000
Villa 4 room villa in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Property Code: HPS3339 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €630.000 . This 162 sq. m. V…
€630,000
Villa 4 room villa in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Property Code: HPS3337 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €580.000 . This 165 sq. m. V…
€580,000
Villa 4 room villa in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS3195 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Ormos Panagias for €760.000 . This 150 s…
€760,000
Villa 6 room villa in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Property Code: HPS2543 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Galini for €2.200.000 . This 220 sq. m. …
€2,20M
Villa 3 room villa in Vourvourou, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Property Code: HPS1304 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Diaporos for €3.000.000 . This 270 sq. m…
€3,00M
Villa 2 room villa in Vourvourou, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Property Code: HPS1303 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €1.300.000 . This 105 sq.…
€1,30M
Villa 9 room villa in Vourvourou, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 920 m²
Property Code: HPS1305 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Diaporos for €10.000.000 . This 920 sq. …
€10,00M
Villa 4 room villa in Vourvourou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Property Code: HPS1301 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €1.500.000 . This 127 sq.…
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Vourvourou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 286 m²
Property Code: HPS1302 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Diaporos for €2.800.000 . This 286 sq. m…
€2,80M
Villa 5 room villa in Vourvourou, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Property Code: HPS735 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Diaporos for €3.750.000 . This 400 sq. m.…
€3,75M
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 600 m²
Property Code: HPS716 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Elia for €1.900.000. This 600 sq. m. Vill…
€1,90M
Villa 5 room villa in Sykia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Sykia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
Property Code: HPS576 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €400.000 . This 175 sq. m. fur…
€400,000
Villa 4 room villa in Vourvourou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 255 m²
Property Code: HPS534 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €1.100.000. This 255 sq. m…
€1,10M
Villa 4 room villa in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 256 m²
Property Code: HPS146 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €500.000 . This 256 sq. m.…
€500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Property Code: HPS110 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Ormos Panagias for €5.500.000 . This 350 …
€5,50M
Villa 6 room villa in Vourvourou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Property Code: HPS95 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €1.500.000. This 250 sq. m.…
€1,50M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Property Code: HPS51 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €3.500.000. This 400 sq. m. Vil…
€3,50M
Villa 9 room villa in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 615 m²
Property Code: HPS34 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Neos Marmaras for €3.000.000 . This 615 sq…
€3,00M
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa is built on a hill above the sea level with stunning views of Mount Athos. The Arc…
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€2,40M
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale new villas with a breathtaking view of the sea. 2 of the villas have an ar…
€595,000

