Cottages for sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

Cottage 4 bedrooms in elaiones moudania, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 163 m² Number of floors 3
€ 249,000
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Me…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in elaiones moudania, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living r…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
Cottage 5 rooms in Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Nea Moudania, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 0-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of o…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 220,000
For sale 3-storey house of 236 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
3 room cottage in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Potidea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottage in Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 3-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
3 room cottage in Agios Mamas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one be…
3 room cottage in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Potidea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Portes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Portes, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
3 room cottage in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room cottage
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
3 room cottage in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Potidea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Mamas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Mamas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 132 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
3 room cottage in Agios Mamas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
For sale 1-storey house of 365 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 b…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottage in Agios Mamas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
1 room Cottage in elaiones moudania, Greece
1 room Cottage
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 1-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furni…
3 room cottage in Agios Mamas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Portes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Portes, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottage in Agios Mamas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
3 room cottage in Portaria, Greece
3 room cottage
Portaria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 4-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The basement consists of one storero…
1 room Cottage in Portes, Greece
1 room Cottage
Portes, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one …
3 room cottage in Portaria, Greece
3 room cottage
Portaria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
1 room Cottage in elaiones moudania, Greece
1 room Cottage
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement The ground floor T…
3 room cottage in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Potidea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Moudania, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 3-storey house of 315 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one sh…
3 room cottage in Portaria, Greece
3 room cottage
Portaria, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…

