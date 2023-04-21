UAE
Apartments for sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece
Nea Moudania
21
Apartment
33 properties total found
1 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 bath
45 m²
€ 90,000
This apartment is located in Paralia Dionisiou village 200 meters to the sandy beach. The ap…
1 room apartment
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 bath
42 m²
€ 110,000
Our own project! Without comission for the agency! The building is located in Nea Moudania t…
4 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 bath
105 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 120,000
This apartment is located in Paralia Dionisiou village 250 meters to the sandy beach. The ap…
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 bath
56 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 205,000
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town only 50 meters from the nice sandy beach mark…
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 bath
78 m²
€ 150,000
The apartment is located at the end of a quiet holiday village Paralia Dionisiou Beach in it…
3 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 bath
80 m²
€ 115,000
This apartment is located in Paralia Dionisiou village 200 meters to the sandy beach. The ap…
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 bath
72 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 140,000
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 500 meters from the nice sandy beach marked b…
1 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 bath
43 m²
€ 67,000
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 1,5 km from the nice sandy beach marked by Bl…
6 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 bath
195 m²
€ 245,000
Property Code: HPS3382 - Apartment FOR SALE in Moudania Paralia Dionisiou for €245.000 . Thi…
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 bath
75 m²
€ 115,000
Apartment is located at the end of a quiet holiday village Paralia Dionisiou Beach in its ex…
4 room apartment
Agios Mamas, Greece
2 bath
132 m²
€ 299,000
Property Code: HPS3330 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Moudania Agios Mamas for €299.000 . This 132…
1 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 bath
36 m²
€ 83,000
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town only 300 meters from the nice sandy beach mar…
1 room apartment
Nea Potidea, Greece
2 bath
€ 65,000
Property Code: 3-973 - Studio FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €65.000 . This 45 sq. m.…
1 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 bath
47 m²
€ 80,000
The apartment is located at the end of a quiet holiday village Paralia Dionisiou Beach in it…
3 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 bath
264 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: HPS2734 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Moudania for €350.000. This 264…
3 room apartment
Nea Potidea, Greece
2 bath
90 m²
€ 280,000
Property Code: HPS2715 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €280.000 . This 90…
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 bath
88 m²
€ 98,000
Property Code: HPS1259 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Moudania Portaria for €98.000. This 88 sq. m…
3 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
2 bath
100 m²
€ 110,000
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 1,5 km from the nice sandy beach marked by Bl…
1 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 55 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the ground fl…
5 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
4 bath
156 m²
€ 260,000
The maisonetta is located only 100 meters from the nice wide beach between a Nea Moudania to…
2 room apartment
Nea Potidea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
1 room apartment
Nea Potidea, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 65,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
1 room apartment
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale old construction. Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartmen…
9 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
6 bath
335 m²
€ 600,000
The building for sale with apartments is lcated in front of the beach in Mouries which is an…
9 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
9 bath
430 m²
€ 450,000
This complex of apartments is located in a small tourist village Paralia Dionisiou Beach at …
4 room apartment
Nea Potidea, Greece
2 bath
120 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 125,000
The apartments are located in Nea Potidea village only 50 meters from sandy beach. The apart…
3 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 bath
90 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 155,000
Fully furnished apartment is located at the end of a quiet holiday village Paralia Dionisiou…
2 room apartment
Portes, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 96 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
1 room apartment
Agios Mamas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale Apartment of 548 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the floor. I…
2 room apartment
Portes, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 106,000
For sale Apartment of 55 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
