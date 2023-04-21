Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The municipality Nea Propontida

Residential properties for sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

Nea Moudania
65
134 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in elaiones moudania, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 163 m² Number of floors 3
€ 249,000
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Me…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in elaiones moudania, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living r…
House in Agios Mamas, Greece
House
Agios Mamas, Greece
1 bath 50 m²
€ 73,000
Detached house with a garden is located in Agios Mamas beach area 700 meters from sandy beac…
1 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 bath 45 m²
€ 90,000
This apartment is located in Paralia Dionisiou village 200 meters to the sandy beach. The ap…
2 room house in elaiones moudania, Greece
2 room house
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 bath 82 m²
€ 195,000
Our own project! Without comission for the agency! The building is located in Nea Moudania t…
1 room apartment in elaiones moudania, Greece
1 room apartment
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 bath 42 m²
€ 110,000
Our own project! Without comission for the agency! The building is located in Nea Moudania t…
4 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
4 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 bath 105 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 120,000
This apartment is located in Paralia Dionisiou village 250 meters to the sandy beach. The ap…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-bas…
2 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 bath 56 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 205,000
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town only 50 meters from the nice sandy beach mark…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The …
2 room house in Nea Potidea, Greece
2 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 bath 74 m²
€ 140,000
The maisonetta is located in Nea Potidea village 150 meters from the nice sandy beach. The a…
2 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 bath 78 m²
€ 150,000
The apartment is located at the end of a quiet holiday village Paralia Dionisiou Beach in it…
2 room house in Nea Potidea, Greece
2 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 bath 55 m²
€ 90,000
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Potidea village 1200 meters fr…
3 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 bath 80 m²
€ 115,000
This apartment is located in Paralia Dionisiou village 200 meters to the sandy beach. The ap…
2 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 bath 72 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 140,000
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 500 meters from the nice sandy beach marked b…
5 room house in Nea Potidea, Greece
5 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
3 bath 204 m²
€ 325,000
The house is located in the suburbs of Nea Potidea village (1500 meters from it)  only 150 m…
1 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 bath 43 m²
€ 67,000
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 1,5 km from the nice sandy beach marked by Bl…
Cottage 5 rooms in Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Nea Moudania, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 0-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
5 room house in Nea Moudania, Greece
5 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
3 bath 170 m²
€ 260,000
The detached house is located in Nea Moudania town in its elite area Eleonas 1000 meters fro…
3 room house in Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 bath 370 m²
€ 720,000
The detached house is located in Nea Moudania town in its elite area Eleonas 400 meters from…
2 room house in Nea Potidea, Greece
2 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 bath 65 m²
€ 100,000
The apartment is located in Nea Potidea village 150 meters from the nice sandy beach. The ap…
6 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
6 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 bath 195 m²
€ 245,000
Property Code: HPS3382 - Apartment FOR SALE in Moudania Paralia Dionisiou for €245.000 . Thi…
2 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 bath 75 m²
€ 115,000
Apartment is located at the end of a quiet holiday village Paralia Dionisiou Beach in its ex…
6 room house in Nea Potidea, Greece
6 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
6 Number of rooms 430 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Nea Potidaia SALE Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 430 m2, Go…
6 room house in Nea Moudania, Greece
6 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
6 Number of rooms 600 m² -1 Floor
€ 4,000,000
Nea Potidaia SALE Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 5 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 …
3 room house in Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 m² -1 Floor
€ 700,000
Nea Moudania SALES Villa 3 Rooms, 1 Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bath 1 WC Area: 1 m2, 2 Levels, New Bui…
3 room house in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms 264 m² -1 Floor
€ 350,000
Nea Moudania SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 264 m2…
3 room house in Portes, Greece
3 room house
Portes, Greece
3 Number of rooms 90 m² -1 Floor
€ 310,000
Portes SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 90 m2, 3 Levels,…

