Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Studios

Studios for Sale in Greece

in Kavala Prefecture
286
in Kavala
286
in District of Agios Nikolaos
26
in Aegean
17
in Katerini
72
in demos chalkideon
30
in Chalkida
29
in Nikiti
108
Show more
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
36 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 38 m²
€ 50,000
1 room studio apartmentin Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 43 m²
€ 125,000
Ano Kypseli near the center of Athens, studio of 43 sq.m. bright and sunny 4th floor penthou…
1 room studio apartmentin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 bath 53 m²
€ 106,000
Property Code: HPS3772 - Studio FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €106.000 . This 53 sq. m. Stud…
1 room studio apartmentin Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 30 m²
€ 35,000
1 room studio apartmentin triadi, Greece
1 room studio apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath 46 m²
€ 106,000
Property Code: HPS3647 - Studio FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €106.000 . This 46 sq. m. Stu…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 36 m²
€ 100,000
Property Code: HPS3618 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki 40 Ekklisies for €100.000 . This 36…
1 room studio apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 43 m²
€ 125,000
Property Code: HPS3558 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ipoloipo kentrou Thessalonikis for …
1 room studio apartmentin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 3 Floor
€ 67,000
Kavala, Center: Exclusively from our office For sale center independent penthouse studio, 45…
1 room studio apartmentin Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 38 m²
€ 105,000
For Sale - Residential Studio - Athens North: Nea Ionia - Kalogreza 38 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, 1 …
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 bath 35 m²
€ 55,000
Studio for sale in DEPOS, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 55.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ595). Anothe…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 bath 35 m² 1 Floor
€ 55,000
Studio for sale in DEPOS, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 55.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ594). Anothe…
1 room studio apartmentin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1 Floor
€ 80,000
Apartment for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 80.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ584). An…
1 room studio apartmentin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 52 m²
€ 45,000
Kavala: Studio for sale 52 sq.m. on the ground floor of 2 levels. It consists of the lower a…
1 room studio apartmentin Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
1 bath 32 m²
€ 60,000
Oropos northeast of Athens, Halkoutsi area, 32 m2 studio. Corner on the first floor in excel…
2 room Studio apartmentin Polychrono, Greece
2 room Studio apartment
Polychrono, Greece
2 bath 50 m²
€ 125,000
Property Code: 4-953 - Studio FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €125.000. This 50 sq. m. St…
2 room Studio apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room Studio apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 72 m²
€ 119,000
Ilion west of Athens Palatiani area: apartment of 72sq.m. 1st floor without elevator, bright…
1 room studio apartmentin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 55 m² 1 Floor
€ 90,000
  Kavala, Center: Office for sale in a very privileged part of the market. 55 gross and 48 s…
Studio apartment 8 bedroomsin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Studio apartment 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
7 bath 220 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: HPS2920 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ano Poli for €350.000 . This 220 sq…
1 room studio apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 29 m²
€ 80,000
Property Code: HPS1416 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Charilaou for €80.000. This 29 sq. …
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 25 m²
€ 65,000
Property Code: HPS1413 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Charilaou for €65.000. This 25 sq. …
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 20 m²
€ 39,900
Property Code: HPS1137 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Faliro for €39.900. This 20 sq. m. …
1 room studio apartmentin Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 bath 52 m²
€ 69,000
Property Code: HPS1136 - Studio FOR SALE in Ampelokipoi Eptalofos for €69.000. This 52 sq. m…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Nea Fokea, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Nea Fokea, Greece
1 bath 22 m² Number of floors 2
€ 25,000
The studio is located in Nea Fokea village 400 meters from the sandy beach. The studio is lo…
1 room studio apartmentin Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath 23 m²
€ 47,000
The new building with apartments is located 650 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. …
1 room studio apartmentin Chrysoupoli, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Chrysoupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 57,000
Kavala Prefecture, Chrysoupoli: For sale newly built studio 45sq.m. frontage to ground floor…
1 room studio apartmentin Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Athens, Greece
33 m²
€ 28,000
For Sale -- Residential Studio  -- Athens Center: Athens - Attiki 33 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, Metr…
1 room studio apartmentin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 33,000
Kavala, AGIOS PAVLOS: STUDIO for sale 49 sq.m. The property faces the ground floor of the ap…
2 room Studio apartmentin Palio, Greece
2 room Studio apartment
Palio, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 170,000
Apartment for sale in Palio, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 170.000€ (Listing No LA156). An…
1 room studio apartmentin Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 27 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1662 - Studio FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €35.000 . This 27 sq. m. Studio is…
1 room studio apartmentin Peloponnese Region, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Peloponnese Region, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 60798 - Studio FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €72.000 . This 40 sq. m. furnished …

Properties features in Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir